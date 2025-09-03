REPLIMUNE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Replimune Group, Inc. On Behalf Of Replimune Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired stock in Replimune and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C ., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Replimune Group, Inc. (“Replimune” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:REPL) on behalf of Replimune stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Replimune has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants recklessly overstated the IGNYTE trial's prospects, despite material issues that Defendants knew or should have known, which ultimately led the FDA to deem the IGNYTE trial inadequate and not well-controlled; and (2) as a result, Defendants' statements regarding Replimune's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On July 22, 2025, Replimune issued a press release "announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding the Biologics License Application (BLA) for RP1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec) in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of advanced melanoma." Per the press release, "[t]he CRL indicates that the FDA is unable to approve the application in its present form. The FDA has indicated that the IGNYTE trial is not considered to be an adequate and well-controlled clinical investigation that provides substantial evidence of effectiveness. Furthermore, the FDA said the trial cannot be adequately interpreted due to the heterogeneity of the patient population. The CRL also states that there are items related to the confirmatory trial study design which need to be addressed, including contribution of components. Importantly, no safety issues were raised."

On this news, Replimune's stock price fell $9.52 per share, or 77.24%, to close at $2.81 per share on July 22, 2025.

