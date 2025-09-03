BANYAN TREE PHUKET USHERS IN A NEW WAVE OF THE BEACH CLUB EXPERIENCE WITH RAVA

Rava Beach Club

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new era of beach club experience comes to Phuket with Rava , the latest lifestyle concept from Banyan Tree Phuket. Located within Laguna Phuket, an integrated resort destination along the famed Bang Tao Beach, Rava is a sprawling beach club tucked along a 180 mt. shoreline, making it the longest beach club in Thailand.The word 'Rava' means sound and reverberation and personifies this expansive beachfront space where music, gastronomy, art, and conscious living come together to create one seamless experience that flows with the rhythm of the sea.Sittichai Jitnatham, General Manager of Banyan Tree Phuket commented:“At Banyan Group, we have always been focused on evolving and curating experiences that meets the needs of our guests – present and future, and with Rava our effort is to create a beach club that blends luxury, tropical lifestyle and a love for all things local. It is designed not as a place to escape the mundane and instead as a place where we celebrate the extraordinary in everyday moments”.Rava Beach Club invites guests to explore, indulge, and connect and with its three exquisitely conceptualized spaces. Young & Fun - the beating heart of the beach club, this zone is upbeat and effortlessly cool with an alfresco dining area, sunbeds, cabanas, and three infinity pools serving small plates and eclectic mix of cocktails, premium wines and spirits. Master Grill is a warm, welcoming space that celebrates the art of grilling. The menu features premium cuts of meat, expertly dry-aged selections, whole grilled seafood, and signature sides. Prestige is an exclusive lounge for Banyan Group Residence Owners that boasts two indoor dining rooms, semi-private areas for relaxation or dining, dedicated daybeds, and a private infinity pool, along with locker and shower facilities.Speaking about the exclusive access for residence owners, Stuart Reading, Managing Director, Banyan Group Residences, says,“For our homeowners, Rava Beach Club is more than an amenity-it's a privilege. Exclusive access to the Prestige Zone allows our residential community to enjoy a level of beachfront luxury that's unmatched on the island. It enhances the everyday experience of ownership and elevates the value of our branded residences across Laguna Phuket”.With the addition of Rava Beach Club, Laguna Phuket boasts wholesome avenues for travellers and Phuketians seeking a day out on the beach with loved ones. Guests can indulge in international coastal fare, sip on refreshing cocktails, watch a sunset or immerse in workshops and wellbeing activities, and as night falls a host of artists and performers take centre stage and elevate the tempo of this beach club."The debut of the RAVA Beach Club marks a significant milestone for Laguna Phuket and represents an exciting expansion for the Banyan Group into the beach club scene. We are redefining the beach club scene on the island with this sophisticated oasis, which combines luxury, a vibrant atmosphere and distinctive experiences, all complemented by stunning views and architectural brilliance. The launch of RAVA caters to the diverse tastes of our guests and significantly enhances our leisure and entertainment offerings as a resort destination,” Paul Wilson, Managing Director, Laguna Phuket.

Thomas Wright

Ballantines PR

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.