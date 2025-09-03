Documation Of West Texas Wins Gold For Computer/IT Services In Midland Reporter-Telegram Readers' Choice Awards

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DOCUmation of West Texas earns Gold in the 2025 Midland Reporter-Telegram Readers' Choice Awards for Computer/IT Services.

- Hayden Free, Vice President of DOCUmation West Texas, TX, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DOCUmation of West Texas has been awarded Gold in the Computer/IT Services category of the 2025 Midland Reporter-Telegram Readers' Choice Awards. The recognition reflects the company's continued commitment to delivering best-in-class IT solutions and support to businesses across the region.The Readers' Choice Awards give the community the opportunity to honor local businesses that provide exceptional service and play a vital role in strengthening Midland's economy. Thousands of readers cast daily votes across more than 340 categories, with the top three finalists in each category revealed in a special edition of the Midland Reporter-Telegram and on MRT .“We're proud to be trusted by businesses across West Texas, and this award is a testament to our team's dedication to taking care of our clients and community every day,” said Hayden Free , Vice President of DOCUmation West Texas.Joining DOCUmation on the winners' podium were Netascendant Solutions, receiving Silver, and West Texas IT, earning Bronze in the Computer/IT Services category.DOCUmation of West Texas provides managed IT services, print solutions, VoIP phone systems, and business process automation tailored to the unique needs of organizations throughout the Permian Basin. Serving a wide variety of industries-including oil and gas, healthcare, education, and more-DOCUmation focuses on proactive support and local expertise to help West Texas businesses thrive in a fast-changing technology landscape.About DOCUmationDOCUmation is Texas' largest privately held business technology solutions provider, offering IT services, print management, software automation, and unified communications across the state. With local service hubs in Midland-Odessa and beyond, DOCUmation combines statewide scale with personalized support rooted in community relationships.

