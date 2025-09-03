Documation Of West Texas Wins Gold For Computer/IT Services In Midland Reporter-Telegram Readers' Choice Awards
The Readers' Choice Awards give the community the opportunity to honor local businesses that provide exceptional service and play a vital role in strengthening Midland's economy. Thousands of readers cast daily votes across more than 340 categories, with the top three finalists in each category revealed in a special edition of the Midland Reporter-Telegram and on MRT .
“We're proud to be trusted by businesses across West Texas, and this award is a testament to our team's dedication to taking care of our clients and community every day,” said Hayden Free , Vice President of DOCUmation West Texas.
Joining DOCUmation on the winners' podium were Netascendant Solutions, receiving Silver, and West Texas IT, earning Bronze in the Computer/IT Services category.
DOCUmation of West Texas provides managed IT services, print solutions, VoIP phone systems, and business process automation tailored to the unique needs of organizations throughout the Permian Basin. Serving a wide variety of industries-including oil and gas, healthcare, education, and more-DOCUmation focuses on proactive support and local expertise to help West Texas businesses thrive in a fast-changing technology landscape.
About DOCUmation
DOCUmation is Texas' largest privately held business technology solutions provider, offering IT services, print management, software automation, and unified communications across the state. With local service hubs in Midland-Odessa and beyond, DOCUmation combines statewide scale with personalized support rooted in community relationships.
About DOCUmation: History and Culture
