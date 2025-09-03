Paraguay's Inflation Balance Keeps Economy On Track
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Central Bank of Paraguay reported August's consumer prices rose just 0.1 percent. This lift brings the year-to-date increase to 3.4 percent and the annual rate to 4.6 percent. Food costs led the rise, while fuel and imports eased pressure.
Meat prices climbed as fewer cattle entered slaughterhouses and strong export demand tightened domestic supply. Vegetable, egg and dairy costs also rose with seasonal shortages.
Conversely, lower global oil prices and a stronger guaraní cut fuel and imported durable goods costs. Retailers and transport firms passed these savings to shoppers.
Services showed mixed shifts. Restaurant meal prices inched up, while travel and leisure fees held steady. Domestic help and health-care charges rose only slightly.
Economists note this balance matters: stable core inflation lets companies forecast wages and input costs reliably. It also guides interest-rate decisions and keeps credit markets steady.
Across Latin America, Paraguay sits in the middle. Brazil and Argentina face higher inflation, while Chile and Uruguay track near Paraguay's rate.
This relative steadiness helps Paraguay compete in exports and attract foreign investors. Looking forward, analysts watch oil prices and exchange-rate moves.
Higher global fuel costs could revive inflation, while further guaraní strength might ease import prices but challenge exporters.
The Central Bank stands ready to adjust policy as needed. For businesses and consumers alike, predictable inflation offers breathing room.
Companies can secure financing at favorable rates, and families can plan budgets around stable food and fuel costs. If these conditions hold, Paraguay should finish the year with inflation close to its four-percent goal.
