Jhelum Crosses Danger Mark In South Kashmir, Enters Warning Zone In Srinagar

2025-09-03 08:11:33
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
KO file photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- The water bodies in the Kashmir Valley have reached alarming levels following heavy rainfall, with the Jhelum at Sangam and Pampore crossing the danger mark, while Ram Munshi Bagh has entered the warning zone, officials said here.

They said low-lying areas of Srinagar, including Khushipora Telbal, are facing inundation, causing distress among residents, also the old Barzulla Srinagar bridge has been closed for traffic movement, reported news agency KNO.

According to the Irrigation & Flood Control Department (I&FC), the latest readings at River Jhelum, as accessed by the news agency-Kashmir News Observer (KNO), show: Sangam: 26.11 ft (danger mark: 25 ft); Pampore: 5.51 m (danger mark: 5 m); and Ram Munshi Bagh: 18.69 ft (warning mark: 18 ft).

Other readings include Asham: 9.27 ft (danger mark: 16.5 ft) and Wullar: 1576.54 m (full level: 1578 m).

Regarding tributaries, the data show: Vishow Nallah at Khudwani: 11.20 m (danger mark: 8.5 m); Rambiyara Nallah at Wachi: 3.94 m (danger mark: 5.7 m); Lidder Nallah at Batkoot: 1.59 m (danger mark: 1.65 m); and Sindh Nallah at Doderhama: 3.78 m (danger mark: 3.9 m).

