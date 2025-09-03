Inclement Weather: Schools To Remain Closed Till 5 Sep In Jammu

Representational Photo

Jammu- Directorate of School Education Jammu on Wednesday announced said all government and private schools will continue to be closed till 5th September in Jammu division.

According to an order issued by Directorate School Education Jammu,“In continuation of this office order DSEJ/GEN/46208-46 dated 02-09- 2025 & in reference to the weather alert issued by the IMD and also keeping in view the incessant rains, landslides, flash floods, and severe waterlogging in low-lying areas, all government and private schools across Jammu Division shall remain closed till 05-09-2025 to ensure the safety of students and staff. It is further ordered that online classes shall be conducted wherever possible to maintain continuity of education.

An official said that the situation is being closely monitored and further decisions regarding reopening of schools and colleges will be taken after reviewing the weather conditions.