Kuwait PM Updated On Agreements With China
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah directed on Wednesday at Bayan Palace, the ministerial committee -- tasked with handling the agreement and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the People's Republic of China -- to follow up on the implementation of the agreements.
The 25th meeting of the ministerial committee reviewed several issues, including expected visits by Chinese delegations to Kuwait this month.
It also discussed the progress of Kuwait-China initiatives, including the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port project, renewable energy, low-carbon waste recycling systems, housing development, wastewater treatment infrastructure, free zones and economic areas, as well as initiatives in environmental protection, afforestation, and combating desertification.
His Highness the Prime Minister instructed the members to closely oversee the execution of the national plan under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to ensure the swift and efficient completion of it in coordination with the Chinese counterparts and to finalize them on schedule.
Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs and Committee Rapporteur Ambassador Sameeh Johar Hayat noted that three official Chinese delegations will visit Kuwait in early September to advance the joint cooperation, particularly in the construction of Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port, renewable energy, environmental projects, and desertification control.
The meeting was attended by Head of the Diwan of the Prime Minister Abdulaziz Al-Dakhil, Minister of Public Works Dr. Nora A-Mashaan, Minister of State for Municipal and Housing Affairs Abdullatif Al-Mishari, Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy; Minister of Finance and Acting Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Dr. Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem, Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Head of the Fatwa and Legislation Department Counselor Salah Ateeq Al-Majed, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshaal Mubarak Abdullah Al-Sabah, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs Ambassador Sameeh Hayat. (end)
