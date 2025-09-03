Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Calls For Concerted Efforts To Enhance Arab Economic, Social Action


2025-09-03 08:10:37
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Minister of Finance and Acting Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Dr. Subaih Al-Mukhaizeem called on Wednesday for focused efforts to enhance joint Arab action in the economic and social fields to empower the Arab League, and face regional challenges.
This came in a speech by Minister Al-Mukhaizeem, delivered on his behalf by Assistant Undersecretary for Technical Services at the Ministry of Finance, Saad Al-Alati, during the Arab League's Economic and Social Council's 116th ordinary session.
He called for establishing effective strategies to deal with crises facing countries in the region, particularly the long-term crises that directly affect joint Arab action.
Al-Mukhaizeem emphasized the role the council plays in achieving comprehensive Arab development and action, hoping the decisions issued by the council will contribute to supporting Arab economic and social work.
He added that the meeting discussed the economic and social file for the upcoming 35th Arab Summit, the Greater Arab Free Trade Area, the Arab Customs Union, investments in Arab countries, and the Arab Drug Agency. (end)
