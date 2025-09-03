Regen III Provides Quarterly Business Update

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) -" or the ", a leading clean technology company specializing in the upcycling of used motor oil ("") into high-value Group III base oils, is pleased to present its second quarter update, available in video here .

Key Highlights

Enhanced Commercial and Strategic Partnership Engagement

ReGen III has intensified its focus on offtake and strategic partnerships, which remain a top priority for management. The Company has engaged in numerous in-person meetings to advance offtake partnerships, strategic investments, and M&A opportunities, including valuable connections made at the ESF North America conference in Houston in June 2025.

Building on this momentum, the leadership team is set to travel internationally by invitation in the coming quarter and is scheduled to participate in the Independent Lubricant Manufacturers 2025 ILMA Annual Meeting , the 20th ICIS Middle Eastern Base Oils and Lubricants Conference in Dubai, UAE, and the 2025 ENFINITE Conference & Trade Show , a key event for North America's industrial liquid recyclers.

Intellectual Property and Technical Validation

Over the past several months, the Company hosted numerous technical meetings, with corresponding third-party product testing yielding results that surpassed expectations. In addition, following the issuance of the Company's patent by the European Patent Office ("EPO"), announced June 2, 2025, ReGen III's patent now has legal effect in 18 European member states. ReGen III has also been advised that its Australian patent application has been accepted by the Australian Patent Office, collectively bringing the Company's patent portfolio to 38 issued, two accepted, and ten (10) pending patents.

Leadership Enhancements

To support accelerated commercial and financing activities, ReGen III has strengthened its leadership team. Brad Kotush, an accomplished public-company CFO, joined as Chief Financial Officer in August 2025. Additionally, Liam Gallacher was appointed to the Board of Directors in April 2025.

Financing Achievements

On July 14, 2025, ReGen III successfully closed a $1.75 million private placement, with insider participation of over 38%. This reflects strong conviction in the Company's proprietary technology, market opportunity, and long-term potential.

Investor Relations

In August 2025, ReGen III participated in the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference. In the coming quarter, the Company plans to launch a new website to further articulate its vision, showcase its sustainable technology, and streamline investor relations processes.

CEO Commentary

"Over the past four months, we have experienced a significant acceleration in our offtake and strategic investment discussions," stated Tony Weatherill, President & CEO of ReGen III. "Interest in our transformative project and sustainable product suite continues to grow, and we expect the coming quarter to be highly productive. As we advance strategic conversations and execute on this exciting phase of our growth, I am delighted to have our new CFO, Brad Kotush, onboard. Brad's wealth of experience in capital markets and corporate scaling will be invaluable as we solidify partnerships."

For more insights into ReGen III's strategic direction and ongoing initiatives, Tony Weatherill's investor presentation is available here .

About ReGen III

ReGen III Corp. is driving a new era in high performance, sustainable lubricants. Harnessing its patented ReGenTM technology, the Company is commercializing an advanced process to transform used motor oil (" UMO ") into premium Group II and III base oils. These high-quality base oils are essential to high performance engines, turbines, and industrial applications - and ReGen III's process is designed to deliver up to 82% lower CO2e emissions than virgin crude derived oils combusted at end of life. By turning waste into high-value products, ReGen III is driving the shift toward circular, domestically produced base oils that meet the growing global demand for sustainable Group III solutions.

With FEL2 and value engineering complete for its proposed 5,600 bpd flagship facility in Texas City, Texas - and backed by worldclass engineering, construction, and vendor partners - the Company is strategically positioned to meet rising demand for higher quality, circular base oils. In addition to Texas City, the Company is evaluating opportunities to deploy its patented technology across other strategic markets.

With the vision of becoming the world's largest producer of sustainable, re-refined Group III base oils, ReGen III aims to set a new standard for performance and responsibility in the global lubricants market.

For more information on ReGen III or to subscribe to the Company's mailing list, please visit the company website.