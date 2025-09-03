Onyx Gold Drills 1.1 G/T Gold Over 194.4M Cumulative Thickness In Step-Out Hole At Argus North Zone, Munro-Croesus Project
|Target
|From
|To
|Length
|Au
|Drill Hole
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|(g/t)
|Argus North
|MC25-169
|No Significant Values
|MC25-170
|No Significant Values
|MC25-172
|110.3
|112.5
|2.2
|1.1
|And
|247.1
|252.0
|4.9
|0.6
|Including
|247.1
|248.0
|0.9
|2.4
|And
|287.0
|298.0
|11.0
|0.5
|Including
|287.0
|288.0
|1.0
|2.7
|And Including
|297.0
|298.0
|1.0
|1.6
|MC25-174
|74.5
|75.5
|1.0
|2.0
|And
|229.3
|239.0
|9.8
|2.9
|Including
|236.8
|239.0
|2.2
|11.8
|Including
|238.1
|239.0
|0.9
|23.3
|And
|304.0
|321.0
|17.0
|0.6
|Including
|305.0
|313.6
|8.6
|1.2
|Including
|305.0
|306.0
|1.0
|4.2
|MC25-176A
|37.4
|72.0
|34.6
|0.4
|Including
|44.4
|58.5
|14.1
|0.7
|Including
|46.2
|54.5
|8.3
|1.1
|And
|104.0
|105.0
|1.0
|8.0
|And
|214.0
|230.0
|16.0
|1.0
|Including
|218.0
|222.5
|4.5
|2.5
|Including
|221.0
|222.5
|1.5
|4.9
|And
|255.0
|264.0
|9.0
|1.1
|Including
|255.0
|257.0
|2.0
|2.4
|And
|353.5
|355.0
|1.5
|1.3
|MC25-177
|53.0
|103.0
|50.0
|0.3
|Including
|79.0
|90.0
|11.0
|0.9
|And
|227.0
|318.0
|91.0
|1.1
|Including
|241.0
|268.0
|27.0
|2.0
|Including
|264.0
|268.0
|4.0
|4.6
|And Including
|288.0
|292.0
|4.0
|3.3
|And Including
|307.5
|308.5
|1.0
|5.6
|And
|361.6
|465.0
|103.4
|1.1
|Including
|361.6
|400.0
|38.4
|2.4
|Including
|362.3
|364.0
|1.7
|5.8
|And Including
|369.0
|370.0
|1.0
|5.2
|And Including
|380.0
|387.0
|7.0
|3.4
|MC25-181
|29.8
|41.0
|11.2
|0.9
|Including
|30.8
|33.0
|2.2
|2.2
|And
|63.0
|116.5
|53.5
|0.8
|Including
|71.9
|77.7
|5.8
|1.5
|And Including
|89.8
|108.5
|18.7
|1.2
|Including
|90.7
|95.5
|4.8
|2.2
|And
|142.0
|173.5
|31.5
|0.6
|Including
|142.0
|143.5
|1.5
|3.9
|And Including
|164.5
|167.6
|3.1
|2.9
|And
|239.5
|248.5
|9.0
|1.5
|Including
|241.0
|247.0
|6.0
|2.0
|And
|274.5
|290.9
|16.4
|0.3
|And
|313.6
|318.3
|4.7
|1.7
|Including
|314.8
|317.0
|2.2
|2.9
|And
|372.0
|511.1
|139.1
|0.8
|Including
|375.0
|383.5
|8.5
|2.2
|Including
|375.0
|379.9
|4.9
|3.1
|And Including
|410.1
|426.0
|15.9
|1.0
|Including
|410.1
|412.0
|1.9
|2.1
|And Including
|444.0
|467.5
|23.5
|1.7
|And Including
|460.6
|467.5
|6.9
|4.3
|MC25-187A
|304.1
|389.0
|84.9
|0.7
|Including
|320.0
|332.0
|12.0
|1.1
|And
|354.0
|389.0
|35.0
|1.1
|Including
|357.0
|364.0
|7.0
|3.4
*Intersections are reported as drilled width; true width is estimated to be 70-90% of drilled width.
The Munro-Croesus Project
The Munro-Croesus Project is located along Highway 101 in the heart of the Abitibi greenstone belt, Canada's premier gold mining jurisdiction ( Figure 4) . This large, 100% owned land package includes the past-producing Croesus Gold Mine, which yielded some of the highest-grade gold ever mined in Ontario. Extensive land consolidation from 2020-2025 has unified the patchwork of patented and unpatented mining claims surrounding the Croesus Gold Mine into one coherent package and enhanced the project's exploration potential.
The Project covers 109 km2 of highly prospective geology within the influence of major gold-bearing structural breaks. Bulk-tonnage gold deposits located in the immediate region include the Fenn-Gib gold project being developed by Mayfair Gold Corp., and the Tower Gold Project being developed by STLLR Gold Inc.
About Onyx Gold
Onyx Gold is an exploration company focused on well-established Canadian mining jurisdictions, with assets in Timmins, Ontario, and Yukon Territory. The Company's extensive portfolio of quality gold projects in the greater Timmins gold camp includes the Munro-Croesus Gold property, renowned for its high-grade mineralization, plus two additional earlier-stage large exploration properties, Golden Mile and Timmins South. The Golden Mile 140 km2 property is located 9 km northeast of Newmont's multi-million-ounce Hoyle Pond deposit in Timmins. The Timmins South 187 km2 property is located to the south and southeast of Timmins and surrounds the Shaw dome structure.
Onyx Gold also controls four properties in the Selwyn Basin area of Yukon Territory, which is currently gaining significance due to recent discoveries in the area. Onyx Gold's experienced board and senior management team are committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery process, careful allocation of capital, and environmentally/socially responsible mineral exploration.
On Behalf of Onyx Gold Corp.
" Brock Colterjohn "
President & CEO
