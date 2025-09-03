Kenorland Minerals Acquires KSZ Project In Ontario

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) -(TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: KLDCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that it has acquired, through map staking, 114,084 hectares of mineral claims approximately 25km north of Borden Lake in Ontario (the "").

About the KSZ Project

The KSZ Project encompasses a prospective region within the Abitibi-Wawa Sub-province of the Archean Superior Province. The geology is characterized by strongly deformed volcanic and sedimentary sequences, intruded by syn- to post-tectonic plutonic rocks, and metamorphosed from upper amphibolite to granulite facies in the Archean, and later exhumed along the prominent Kapuskasing Structural Zone. Despite the project's favourable geological setting, very little historical exploration has been conducted. This vast underexplored area has the potential to host significant orogenic gold mineralisation in a world-class terrane, exemplified by Discovery Silver's Borden Lake gold deposit, which currently contains 741,000 ounces of Measured and Indicated resources, 230,000 ounces of Inferred resources, and has produced approximately 600,000 ounces since 20191.

Kenorland plans to initiate a first-pass regional till geochemical sampling program at the KSZ Project in Q3 2025. Results will guide future drill targeting in this underexplored and highly prospective terrane.

Figure 1. Geological map illustrating KSZ Project location in Ontario







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Figure 2. KSZ Project location in Ontario







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



1 NI 43-101 Technical Report on Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Porcupine Complex, Ontario, Canada, prepared for Discovery Silver Corp., effective date January 13, 2025.

Qualified Person

Janek Wozniewski, B.Sc., P.Geo. (EGBC #172781, APEGS #77522, EGMB #48045, PGO #3824), Vice President of Operations at Kenorland, a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Kenorland Minerals

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) is a well-financed mineral exploration company focused on project generation and early-stage exploration in North America. Kenorland's exploration strategy is to advance greenfields projects through systematic, property-wide, phased exploration surveys financed primarily through exploration partnerships including option to joint venture agreements. Kenorland holds a 4% net smelter return royalty on the Frotet Project in Quebec which is owned by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. The Frotet Project hosts the Regnault gold system, a greenfields discovery made by Kenorland and Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. in 2020. Kenorland is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Further information can be found on the Company's website .

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Zach Flood

President, CEO & Director