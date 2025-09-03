Another Ukrainian Teenager Rescued From Russian-Occupied Territory
"The boy spent most of his life under occupation, constantly monitored by Russian military forces. He faced particular pressure because his father and brother live in government-controlled Ukraine - even mentioning them was forbidden," Yermak wrote.
According to Yermak, the teenager eventually decided to escape and reached out to partners of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative - the Ukrainian Child Rights Network, which organized a safe evacuation route.Read also: UK imposes new sanctions on Russia over illegal deportation of Ukrainian сhildren
Yermak added that the boy is now back in Ukrainian-controlled territory and is receiving the necessary assistance and psychological support.
He expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian Child Rights Network for helping return yet another abducted Ukrainian child.
Earlier, two groups of Ukrainian children and young people have also been successfully rescued from Russian-occupied territories in the past few weeks.
Illustrative photo: Bring Kids Back UA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment