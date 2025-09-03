Another Ukrainian Teenager Rescued From Russian-Occupied Territory

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The boy spent most of his life under occupation, constantly monitored by Russian military forces. He faced particular pressure because his father and brother live in government-controlled Ukraine - even mentioning them was forbidden," Yermak wrote.

According to Yermak, the teenager eventually decided to escape and reached out to partners of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative - the Ukrainian Child Rights Network, which organized a safe evacuation route.

UK imposes new sanctions on Russia over illegal deportation of Ukrainian сhildren

Yermak added that the boy is now back in Ukrainian-controlled territory and is receiving the necessary assistance and psychological support.

He expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian Child Rights Network for helping return yet another abducted Ukrainian child.

Earlier, two groups of Ukrainian children and young people have also been successfully rescued from Russian-occupied territories in the past few weeks.

Illustrative photo: Bring Kids Back UA