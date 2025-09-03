Ukrainian President Meets With Danish PM

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Frederiksen's office announced this on X , according to Ukrinform.

"PM Mette Frederiksen recently greeted President Zelensky at her official residence prior to a meeting with the Nordic-Baltic countries. Strengthening Ukraine is top of the agenda," the post said.

Frederiksen stressed that the Nordic and Baltic countries are among the strongest supporters of Ukraine's defense effort.

"That is why I am pleased that we can gather at Marienborg with Zelensky. Show our unequivocal support for Ukraine. Put further pressure on Russia," she said.

Zelensky arrives in Denmark

She praised Ukrainians for maintaining an "incredible strength and ability" to defend their country while Russian leader Vladimir Putin "continues his vile attacks."

"The response to Russia's aggression is not only about Ukraine's security. It is also about Europe's security. The world order as we know it. Only with a strong Europe and a strong Ukraine can we ensure a lasting and just peace," Frederiksen added.

Zelensky arrived in Denmark for a bilateral meeting with Frederiksen and talks with leaders of the Nordic-Baltic (NB8) format.

