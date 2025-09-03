Ukrainian President Meets With Danish PM
"PM Mette Frederiksen recently greeted President Zelensky at her official residence prior to a meeting with the Nordic-Baltic countries. Strengthening Ukraine is top of the agenda," the post said.
Frederiksen stressed that the Nordic and Baltic countries are among the strongest supporters of Ukraine's defense effort.
"That is why I am pleased that we can gather at Marienborg with Zelensky. Show our unequivocal support for Ukraine. Put further pressure on Russia," she said.Read also: Zelensky arrives in Denmark
She praised Ukrainians for maintaining an "incredible strength and ability" to defend their country while Russian leader Vladimir Putin "continues his vile attacks."
"The response to Russia's aggression is not only about Ukraine's security. It is also about Europe's security. The world order as we know it. Only with a strong Europe and a strong Ukraine can we ensure a lasting and just peace," Frederiksen added.
Zelensky arrived in Denmark for a bilateral meeting with Frederiksen and talks with leaders of the Nordic-Baltic (NB8) format.
Photo: Statsministeriet / X
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment