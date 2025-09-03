“Nasimi Dastanı” Ballet Set To Hit Stage With Fresh Twist At Nasimi Festival (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The III Nasimi-Poetry, Spirituality, and Art Festival, happening from September 23 through 25 in the beautiful locales of Baku and Shamakhi, promises a cornucopia of unique events that will tickle onlookers' fancy, Trend reports.

The festival unfolds like a vibrant tapestry, weaving together the profound philosophical and literary threads left by the medieval Eastern bard Imadaddin Nəsimi. It dances through scholarly dialogues, cultural endeavors, and artistic spectacles, where the stage becomes a canvas for theater and ballet to premiere their enchanting tales.



One of the shining stars in the evening's tapestry will be the ballet“Nasimi Dastanı,” gracefully unfolding under the auspices of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture.

In a grand tapestry of artistry, the timeless creation of the illustrious Fikrat Amirov will unfold anew, guided by the visionary hands of the esteemed Andris Liepa, a maestro of movement and narrative. This enchanting spectacle will be woven together with the harmonious threads of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater's Symphony Orchestra, crafting a symphony of sight and sound that promises to resonate in the hearts of all who bear witness. The maestro of movement, Patrick De Bana, has danced through the realms of artistry with diverse ensembles across the globe.



The stage is alive with the whispers of creativity as the dancers of imagination twirl and leap, breathing life into the new production that is slowly taking shape in the theater of dreams. The grand unveiling of the ballet will unfold amidst the lush embrace of the Nasimi Gardens Complex in Shamakhi, beneath the watchful gaze of the Nasimi monument.

Initially crafted in 1973,“Nasimi Dastanı” showcases a libretto authored by the esteemed writer Anar. The ballet made its inaugural presentation on September 23, 1973, garnered extensive critical acclaim, and subsequently secured the State Prize of the Republic in 1974.

