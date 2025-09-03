Gaza Strip: 113 Killed, 304 Injured In 24 Hours

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Gaza Strip, Sept. 3 (Petra) – Some 113 Palestinians were killed and 304 injured in Israeli bombings across the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, the Gaza Health Ministry said Wednesday.That took to 63,746 the death toll from Israel's aggression, which began on Oct. 7, 2023, and the total number of injuries reached 161,245, the ministry said in its daily update.The Government Media Office in Gaza said Israel is denying Gaza children from a new school for the third year in a row, calling it "a systematic crime and cultural and educational genocide" affecting more than 785,000 students and 25,000 teachers.It said over 95 percent of Gaza's schools were directly hit in Israel's war, with more than 90 percent needing reconstruction or rehabilitation. A total of 662 school buildings were directly struck and another 116 were damaged, it added.The office said Israel carried out massacres against Gaza's educational system in which 13,500 students, 830 teachers and education workers were killed along with 193 scientists, academics, and researchers, in a systematic campaign in a gross violation of international humanitarian law, the Geneva Conventions, and child rights treaties.