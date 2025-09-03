Bani Obaid Joins Korea Polytechnic Training Program

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Sept. 3 (Petra) – The Bani Obaid District Education Directorate is taking part in a global training program at Korea Polytechnic University (KPU) to apply the Korean vocational training model in local schools.Education Director Nisreen Bakkar said the program focused on career guidance and building vocational education capacity, adding that it will create job opportunities and help reduce unemployment in Jordan through sharing Korean expertise.Teacher Nadia Shayab of Al-Sarih Secondary School for Girls is representing the directorate in the two-week program, which concludes at Yeungnam University Technology Complex (YUTEC) affiliated with KPU.The program is part of a three-year cooperative project launched this year with the participation of 13 vocational training specialists from the Ministry of Education, said Shayab.The training includes analysis of Korea's vocational and technical education system, comparison with new training infrastructure in the industrial and technology sectors, lectures, and field visits to universities and companies, she said.Korea Polytechnic University carries out international development projects in more than 20 developing countries, including Jordan, providing consultancy on vocational schools and curricula as a global leader in vocational education, Shayab pointed out.