Army Concludes Course On Countering Improvised Explosive Devices

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 3 (Petra) – The Royal Engineering Corps (REC) Wednesday concluded a specialized course on countering improvised explosive devices (C-IED), held at the Unexploded Ordnance and Explosives Disposal Unit, with participation from various branches of the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army (JAF).The REC director and the Acting German Ambassador in Amman attended the closing ceremony.Talking at the ceremony, REC director said training responds to escalating regional threats and reflects the JAF's vision of maintaining security and stability by "continuously enhancing readiness and professionalism" of its personnel."Advanced training programs strengthen field capabilities and improve preparedness to handle unconventional threats," he pointed out.The four-week course, he noted, covered "advanced" training modules including C-IED principles, unexploded ordnance (UXO) handling, counter-drone operations, field maneuvering in hostile environments, and combat casualty care.In turn, Acting German Ambassador praised the participants' "high caliber" and the strong military and training ties between Jordan and Germany, noting such joint programs enhance defense capacities of both countries' armed forces.The graduation ceremony, attended by the German defense attaché and senior REC officers, concluded with the distribution of certificates.The course, organized for the first time in cooperation with the German peacekeeping forces team, represents a milestone in boosting JAF personnel's ability to counter emerging explosive threats in line with the latest global standards and technologies.