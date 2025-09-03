Trade Union Federation, ILO Discuss Women-Friendly Work Environment

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 3 (Petra) – General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions (GFJTU) on Wednesday met with representatives of the International Labour Organization's (ILO) Decent Work for Women Program to discuss a proposed action plan, aimed at strengthening supportive work environments for women in Jordan's labor market.According to a GFJTU statement, participants brought together the company's representatives, who developed the visual training content for the national training platform for employees in Jordan's private schools and kindergartens.The statement said the portal will then be linked to the unified electronic contract system for the sector.The discussion also featured a detailed presentation of the e-learning platform, its operating mechanism, and its training content for workers in this vital sector.The initiative is part of the GFJTU's strategic plan to promote social dialogue and inclusive economic development, which would contribute to social justice in the labor market.The partnership falls under the "Equality at Work" project, implemented by the ILO's Decent Work for Women Program in cooperation with the Government of Norway, and scheduled to run for the next three years.