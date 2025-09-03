Actor Joey Luthman Launches Cross-Country Onewheel Ride To Benefit Everycat Health Foundation, Feline CKD, And Cancer Research

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Actor Joey Luthman will launch his Cross-Country OneWheel Ride to benefit EveryCat Health Foundation and to honor the memory of his cat Winter, who succumbed to Feline Chronic Kidney Disease."Luthman plans ambitious single-wheel skateboard trek across the country, launching October 1st

WYCKOFF, N.J. - EveryCat Health Foundation -a non-profit dedicated to advancing feline health by supporting a variety of research and education initiatives-is pleased to announce that actor and director Joey Luthman has named the Foundation as a beneficiary in an epic cross-country trek to raise funds and awareness about feline chronic kidney disease (CKD) and cancer .

Luthman will embark on an ambitious OneWheel Across America for CKD and Cancer Research October 1st, journeying from California to Maine to support and publicize EveryCat Health Foundation's grant funding mission for feline health research.

The actor recently made an appearance during this year's CatCon () - an annual event in Pasadena, California for cat enthusiasts - on Aug. 2–3. He participated with EveryCat health experts at the information booth and helped host“Feline Fact Frenzy” - an interactive cat health trivia game/presentation.

Luthman, who is known for his work in shows like General Hospital, Modern Family, and Weeds-will begin the 45-day cross-country trip to raise funds for EveryCat, while educating the public about feline CKD and cancer on social media. On October 1st, Luthman will start his travels from the Santa Monica Pier in California to the Marshall Point Lighthouse in Maine on a OneWheel, which is a self-balancing electric skateboard with a single wheel in the center.

The public can track his journey through Joey's daily posts documenting his trip via Instagram and TikTok (@JoeyLuthman ).

“Feline CKD and cancer leave far too many cat lovers heartbroken,” said EveryCat's President and CEO, Jackie Ott Jaakola.“EveryCat is dedicated to ensuring that cats no longer suffer from these diseases, and we're thrilled that Joey Luthman is taking such a bold step toward supporting our mission-and helping cats around the world have happy and healthy lives.”

The issue of feline health became a very personal issue for Luthman after losing his beloved 15-year-old feline friend, Winter, to CKD in 2023. Shortly thereafter, he experienced another loss when a close friend's cat, 15-year-old Momo, passed from cancer. These deaths inspired the actor to take action so other pet owners would not experience this type of heartbreak.

“Losing Winter was one of the hardest things I've ever experienced,” Luthman said.“I knew I had to do something-not just for him, but for every family that's gone through the same thing or might in the future. I'm incredibly excited to contribute to the meaningful mission of EveryCat Health Foundation, and to help amplify the impact of their work in cat health through this journey.”

Unfortunately, Luthman is far from alone in his grief, as Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) affects up to 80% of cats over 15 years old according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and VCA Hospitals.

Additional statistics underscore the critical need for awareness and treatment of this feline disease:

CKD is common in cats with estimates ranging from 1.6% to 20% according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Although CKD is not curable, many cats can still live for several years after diagnosis with appropriate treatment and care.

Approximately 6 million cats are diagnosed with cancer each year. According to a study from UC Davis around 32% of feline deaths are due to cancer.



To learn more about Joey Luthman's journey and support the OneWheel Across America for CKD and Cancer Research, visit:

About EveryCat Health Foundation

EveryCat Health Foundation, a non-profit organization established in 1968, advances feline health by supporting groundbreaking research and education. Its work worldwide has funded $11 million in cat health research at more than 30 partner institutions. Efforts are made possible through the generosity of dedicated donors and collaborators. Research supported by EveryCat Health Foundation helps veterinarians by providing groundbreaking research that improves diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of common feline health problems. Grants are awarded at least twice yearly with the help of the foundation's expert review panel.

For further information or to support feline health research, please visit

Contact:

Contact:

Jackie Ott Jaakola, EveryCat Health Foundation