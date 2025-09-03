Israeli Occupation Forces Intensify Operations In Gaza City, Casualties On Rise
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation forces intensified land and air operations late Tuesday against the dwellers of Gaza City, with many casualties occurring among civilians, said eyewitnesses.
Eyewitnesses told KUNA that Israeli occupation warplanes bombarded the vicinity of Al-Rantisi Hospital in Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, leading to several casualties among displaced Gazans.
Eastern neighborhoods of Gaza City were also targeted, they added, noting that robot-driven vehicles laden with explosives were used in the operations, causing damages to houses and leading to spread of panic among the public.
While this recent round of escalation continues, the Health Ministry in Gaza said that the number of those killed in the Israeli occupation operation against the Gaza City has risen to 1,100 since the operation began 20 days ago.
The Israeli occupation forces have been pushing the Palestinian population toward the coastal areas of Gaza City, which is witnessing harsh humanitarian conditions. (end)
