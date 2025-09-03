Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait PM Receives Boeing Top Officials


2025-09-03 08:04:39
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Wednesday received, at Bayan Palace, the President of Boeing Global Dr. Brendan Nelson and President of Boeing Middle East, Turkiye, Africa and Central Asia Kuljit Ghata-Aura on the occasion of their visit to the country.
During the meeting, both sides tackled ways to enhance cooperation between Kuwait and Boeing, and to develop their partnership in the fields of aircraft manufacturing, importing, and space research, in line with the country's development vision (Kuwait 2035).
The meeting was attended by Head of the Prime Minister's Office Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, Head of the Public Authority for Civil Aviation Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Deputy Director General for Investment Operations at the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority Sheikh Abdullah Sabah Humoud Al-Sabah, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kuwait Airways Corporation Abdulmohsen Salem Al-Faqaan. (end)
