Kuwait PM Receives Boeing Top Officials
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Wednesday received, at Bayan Palace, the President of Boeing Global Dr. Brendan Nelson and President of Boeing Middle East, Turkiye, Africa and Central Asia Kuljit Ghata-Aura on the occasion of their visit to the country.
During the meeting, both sides tackled ways to enhance cooperation between Kuwait and Boeing, and to develop their partnership in the fields of aircraft manufacturing, importing, and space research, in line with the country's development vision (Kuwait 2035).
The meeting was attended by Head of the Prime Minister's Office Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, Head of the Public Authority for Civil Aviation Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Deputy Director General for Investment Operations at the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority Sheikh Abdullah Sabah Humoud Al-Sabah, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kuwait Airways Corporation Abdulmohsen Salem Al-Faqaan. (end)
bb
During the meeting, both sides tackled ways to enhance cooperation between Kuwait and Boeing, and to develop their partnership in the fields of aircraft manufacturing, importing, and space research, in line with the country's development vision (Kuwait 2035).
The meeting was attended by Head of the Prime Minister's Office Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, Head of the Public Authority for Civil Aviation Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Deputy Director General for Investment Operations at the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority Sheikh Abdullah Sabah Humoud Al-Sabah, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kuwait Airways Corporation Abdulmohsen Salem Al-Faqaan. (end)
bb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment