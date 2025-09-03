Official: British Economy Is Not Well
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves has acknowledged that the British economy "is not well" and called for trimming expenditures as a remedy for inflation.
While confirming that the date for proclaiming the state budget would be on November 26, Reeves stated in a video message posted today that the British economy "isn't broken. But I know itآ's not working well enough for working people.
"Bills are high. Getting ahead feels tougher. You put more in, get less out. That has to change. Weآ've got huge potential - world-leading brands, dynamic industries, brilliant universities, and a skilled workforce. Weآ're a global hub for trade."
"Fixing the foundations has been my mission this past year," Reeves said, adding, "We raised the minimum wage for three million people," indicating that she had also succeeded in cutting number of people waiting for medical treatment and worked on plans to build 1.5 million new houses.
Elaborating, the Chancellor of Exchequre indicated that billions of sterling pounds would be earmarked for overhauling the countryآ's infrastructure.
In her remarks about accomplishments, she pointed to securing trade deals with the US, India, and the EU and changed Treasury rules so investment reaches every part of the country.
"But Iآ'm not satisfied. Thereآ's more to do. Cost of living pressures are still real."
"And we must bring inflation and borrowing costs down by keeping a tight grip on day to day spending through our non-negotiable fiscal rules," Reeves said. (end)
