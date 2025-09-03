NEED FOR SPEED Four car brands. Eight cocktails. One month. August 22 - September 22, 2025
(MENAFN- Abtodom) Sea, Signora Restaurant on Bolshaya Morskaya and the AVTODOM group of companies are launching a collaboration dedicated to legendary car brands.
A cocktail special inspired by the iconic brands Lamborghini, Porsche, BMW and Mercedes-Benz will be available at the main fish restaurant in St. Petersburg — Sea, Signora, from August 22 to September 22. Sea freshness meets the architecture of the future here.
Guests participate in a prize draw from AVTODOM Group when ordering any of the cocktails from the limited collection. They can win certificates worth 100 000 rubles for additional equipment when buying a new car. They can also receive 50 000 bonus points for the first service of premium cars at the Mercedes Center Pulkovo and Porsche Center Pulkovo service centers. You can pay with points up to 30% of the cost of each service. The number of certificates is limited. There are only 100 pieces available. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic positions participate in the promotion.
The Sea, Signora Bar team, inspired by the dynamics, shape and philosophy of each car developed the menu. Four cocktails and four non-alcoholic pairs are not just drinks, but taste scenes with character.
Lamborghini
Mango, prunella liqueur, white vermouth, lemon-mint cordial and vanilla foam.
Bold, fast-paced taste with tropical softness and a refreshing accent. It is served with the brand logo on the foam. The non-alcoholic version retains the energy of the original, but sounds lighter and juicier.
Porsche
Raspberry schnapps Bauer Geist, Carpano Classico, Fernet-Branca. Verified balance and collected depth. Aesthetics down to the last detail. It is served with a mold in the shape of a wheel. The N/A version is prepared with non-alcoholic gin and vermouth, with the same character.
BMW
Monkey 47 gin, white vermouth, aloe honey, angastura. A charismatic mix with a clean citrus start and soft spicy depth. The non-alcoholic version is prepared with Nordes gin and no tails red vermouth. It is the same drive, but without the speed.
Mercedes-Benz
Calvados, whiskey, apple-yuzu-jasmine cordial, Peychaud's bitters. It is a modern interpretation of the classics, strict and sophisticated. It is served with a miniature key. The non-alcoholic version is prepared with no tails whiskey and the same cordial: restrained and noble.
The cost of each cocktail is 1600 ₽.
Speed, taste, style - choose your cocktail and go on a journey where everything is possible.
