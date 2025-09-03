Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Weissach restyling is presented in AVTODOM Pulkovo
(MENAFN- Abtodom) You can buy an exclusive car in St. Petersburg, in Porsche Center Pulkovo, which is part of the AVTODOM Group of Companies. The only 1 restyling in Russia Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Weissach is presented to the clients of the dealership.
Taycan Turbo GT Weissach is a representative of the line of exclusive electric sports cars Porsche. It embodies the latest achievements of design and engineering thought in the automotive industry. The Weissach package is designed to maximize the efficient use of the engine's potential. Aerodynamic elements contribute to better downforce. The use of lightweight materials has significantly reduced the weight of the sports car. The car demonstrates impressive dynamics and efficient operation of all power units and systems even at high speeds, thanks to this.
The model's power plant develops 1034 horsepower. This ensures acceleration to 100 km in just 2.2 seconds and full control over the movement. The electric sedan combines a sporty character and practicality, while maintaining the elegant lines of the body. The emphasis in the interior of the sports car is on sports seats, minimalism and premium materials. Carbon fiber and leather give the interior the character of a racing car.
The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Weissach has already proven its capabilities on the world's race tracks. The model set a lap record on the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife among serial electric cars (7 min 07.551 s). It showed the best result on the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca track (87 minutes). These achievements confirm the car's status as a benchmark in the electric sports car segment.
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Weissach is capable of accelerating to 290 km/h. The car is in the top 10 fastest electric cars in the world by this parameter. The electric car can travel 555 km on a single charge. The battery capacity is 105 kW h.
"We are pleased to offer our customers a unique opportunity to become owners of the only I restyling in Russia Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Weissach, - Evgeny Afonin, Director of the AVTODOM St. Petersburg division, commented. - This model combines power, technology and unique style. It allows feeling the true Porsche philosophy in every detail."
Taycan Turbo GT Weissach is a representative of the line of exclusive electric sports cars Porsche. It embodies the latest achievements of design and engineering thought in the automotive industry. The Weissach package is designed to maximize the efficient use of the engine's potential. Aerodynamic elements contribute to better downforce. The use of lightweight materials has significantly reduced the weight of the sports car. The car demonstrates impressive dynamics and efficient operation of all power units and systems even at high speeds, thanks to this.
The model's power plant develops 1034 horsepower. This ensures acceleration to 100 km in just 2.2 seconds and full control over the movement. The electric sedan combines a sporty character and practicality, while maintaining the elegant lines of the body. The emphasis in the interior of the sports car is on sports seats, minimalism and premium materials. Carbon fiber and leather give the interior the character of a racing car.
The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Weissach has already proven its capabilities on the world's race tracks. The model set a lap record on the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife among serial electric cars (7 min 07.551 s). It showed the best result on the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca track (87 minutes). These achievements confirm the car's status as a benchmark in the electric sports car segment.
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Weissach is capable of accelerating to 290 km/h. The car is in the top 10 fastest electric cars in the world by this parameter. The electric car can travel 555 km on a single charge. The battery capacity is 105 kW h.
"We are pleased to offer our customers a unique opportunity to become owners of the only I restyling in Russia Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Weissach, - Evgeny Afonin, Director of the AVTODOM St. Petersburg division, commented. - This model combines power, technology and unique style. It allows feeling the true Porsche philosophy in every detail."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment