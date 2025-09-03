Monopar Announces Abstract Accepted With Distinction For Oral And Poster Presentations At The Upcoming American Neurological Association 2025 Annual Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMETTE, Ill., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (“Monopar” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for patients with unmet medical needs, today announced that its abstract on the long-term neurological benefits of ALXN1840 (tiomolybdate choline) in Wilson disease patients has been selected for both oral and poster presentations at the 150American Neurological Association (ANA) Annual Meeting, to be held September 13-16, 2025, in Baltimore, Maryland.

The abstract, titled“Long-term sustained improvement of neurological symptoms in Wilson disease patients on tiomolybdate choline,” has been designated by the ANA as an Abstract of Distinction – an honor awarded to a select group of submissions that will receive special recognition during the conference and in the Annals of Neurology abstract compendium.

Presentation Details:



Title: Long-term sustained improvement of neurological symptoms in Wilson disease patients on tiomolybdate choline

Session: Movement Disorders

Poster number: S247

Poster session: Sunday, September 14, 5:30-7:00 pm EST

Oral session: Monday, September 15, 3:45-5:15 pm EST Presenter: Matthew Lorincz, M.D., Ph.D., University of Michigan, Professor of Neurology and Co-Director of the Wilson Disease Center of Excellence

The poster and oral presentations will be available online at on September 14, 2025, and September 15, 2025, respectively.

About Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with late-stage ALXN1840 for Wilson disease, and radiopharmaceutical programs including Phase 1-stage MNPR-101-Zr for imaging advanced cancers, and Phase 1a-stage MNPR-101-Lu and late preclinical-stage MNPR-101-Ac225 for the treatment of advanced cancers. For more information, visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words“may,”“will,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“project,”“potential,”“continue,”“target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: uncertainties related to the regulatory process that Monopar intends to initiate related to ALXN1840 and the outcome thereof; the rate of market acceptance and competitiveness in terms of pricing, efficacy and safety, of any products for which Monopar receives marketing approval, and Monopar's ability to competitively market any such products as compared to larger pharmaceutical firms; Monopar's ability to raise sufficient funds in order for the Company to support continued preclinical, clinical, regulatory, precommercial and commercial development of its programs and to make contractual milestone payments, as well as its ability to further raise additional funds in the future to support any existing or future product candidate programs through completion of clinical trials, the approval processes and, if applicable, commercialization; and the significant general risks and uncertainties surrounding the research, development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of imaging agents and therapeutics. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks are described more fully in Monopar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Monopar undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Monopar's views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

