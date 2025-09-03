Upexi To Participate In Upcoming September Conferences
5th Annual Needham Virtual Crypto Conference
Dates: September 4, 2025
Location: Virtual
Attendees : Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer
Type : Investor Meetings
H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference
Dates: September 8-10, 2025
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel
Attendees: Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer
Type : Presentation, Investor Meetings
Presentation Date and Time: Monday September 8, 2025, at 9:30 am E.T.
Webcast :
FT Partners FinTech Conference 2025
Dates: September 16, 2025
Location: Convene, 601 Lexington Avenue, New York City
Attendees: Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer
Type : Investor Meetings
To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Upexi's management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at
About Upexi, Inc.
Upexi is a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products. The Company has entered the cryptocurrency industry and cash management of assets through a cryptocurrency portfolio. For more information on Upexi's treasury strategy and future developments, visit
Company Contact
Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer
Email:
Phone: (216) 347-0473
Media Contact
Gasthalter & Co.

Investor Relations Contact
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
Email:
Phone: (212) 896-1254
Legal Disclaimer:
