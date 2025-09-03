Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Upexi To Participate In Upcoming September Conferences


2025-09-03 08:01:33
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPXI) (the“Company” or“Upexi”), a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products with diversification into the cryptocurrency space, today announced that management will participate in the following September 2025 investor conferences. Conference details, including links to webcasts, can be found below.

5th Annual Needham Virtual Crypto Conference
Dates: September 4, 2025
Location: Virtual
Attendees : Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer
Type : Investor Meetings

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference
Dates: September 8-10, 2025
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel
Attendees: Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer
Type : Presentation, Investor Meetings
Presentation Date and Time: Monday September 8, 2025, at 9:30 am E.T.
Webcast :

FT Partners FinTech Conference 2025
Dates: September 16, 2025
Location: Convene, 601 Lexington Avenue, New York City
Attendees: Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer
Type : Investor Meetings

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Upexi's management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at ... .

About Upexi, Inc.
Upexi is a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products. The Company has entered the cryptocurrency industry and cash management of assets through a cryptocurrency portfolio. For more information on Upexi's treasury strategy and future developments, visit .

Follow Upexi on X -
Follow CEO, Allan Marshall, on X -
Follow CSO, Brian Rudick, on X -

Company Contact
Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer
Email: ...
Phone: (216) 347-0473

Media Contact
Gasthalter & Co.
...

Investor Relations Contact
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
Email: ...
Phone: (212) 896-1254


