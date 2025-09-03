Suominen Corporation Manager's Transaction: Charles Héaulmé

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Suominen Corporation September 3, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. (EEST)

Charles Héaulmé has reported to have made transactions with Suominen Corporation's shares. The transactions are presented below as a summary, and in detail as per the disclosure requirement.

Acquisitions on September 1, 2025:



Total amount 1788 shares Volume weighted average price EUR 1.8514

Acquisitions on September 2, 2025:



Total amount 5000 shares Volume weighted average price EUR 1.8900

Acquisitions in total:



Total amount 6788 shares Volume weighted average price EUR 1.8666

Suominen Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Charles Héaulmé

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Suominen Oyj

LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 121495/5/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-09-01

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1540 Unit price: 1.85 EUR

(2): Volume: 248 Unit price: 1.86 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 1788 Volume weighted average price: 1.85139 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-09-02

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 1.89 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 5000 Volume weighted average price: 1.89 EUR

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For more information, please contact:

Janne Silonsaari, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 409 9264

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2024 were EUR 462.3 million, and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media





