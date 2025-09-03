Suominen Corporation Manager's Transaction: Charles Héaulmé

Suominen Corporation Manager's Transaction: Charles Héaulmé
Charles Héaulmé has reported to have made transactions with Suominen Corporation's shares. The transactions are presented below as a summary, and in detail as per the disclosure requirement.
Acquisitions on September 1, 2025:
- Total amount 1788 shares Volume weighted average price EUR 1.8514
Acquisitions on September 2, 2025:
- Total amount 5000 shares Volume weighted average price EUR 1.8900
Acquisitions in total:
- Total amount 6788 shares Volume weighted average price EUR 1.8666
Suominen Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Charles Héaulmé
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Suominen Oyj
LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 121495/5/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-09-01
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010862
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1540 Unit price: 1.85 EUR
(2): Volume: 248 Unit price: 1.86 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 1788 Volume weighted average price: 1.85139 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-09-02
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010862
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 1.89 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 5000 Volume weighted average price: 1.89 EUR
SUOMINEN CORPORATION
For more information, please contact:
Janne Silonsaari, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 409 9264
Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2024 were EUR 462.3 million, and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment