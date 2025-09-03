K12 Robotics League Opens Nationwide Registration For 202526 Season
RESTON, Va., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K12, a national leader in online K–12 education, today announced the launch of the 2025–26 K12 Robotics League season. Open to students nationwide in grades 4 through 12, the competition offers an opportunity for students of all experience levels to build skills in coding, engineering, and collaborative problem-solving.
Students may register as individuals, form teams independently, or participate through their school or after-school club. Registration opens Tuesday, September 3, 2025, and will remain open through Wednesday, November 12, 2025.
Now entering its fourth year, the K12 Robotics League has engaged hundreds of students from across the country in rigorous, grade-level competitions and culminates in a national in-person championship each summer. All participants receive access to practice tools, competition rules, and guided resources to support their success, including instructor training and weekly live help sessions. A full registration guide and resources for first-time participants are available at .
Key Dates:
- Registration Opens: September 3, 2025
- Competition Season Begins: January 2026
- National Finals: Spring 2026
- National Championship: June 2026
Eligibility
- All U.S. students in grades 4–12
- Individual students, school-based teams, or after-school groups
- No robotics experience required.
For more information or to register, visit: .
