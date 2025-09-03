Newton Golf Company's Fast Motion Shafts Now Available At Club Champion Stores Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMARILLO, Calif., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“Newton Golf” or the“Company”), a technology-forward golf company delivering performance-driven innovations through physics-based engineering, today announced that its Fast Motion shafts are now available for fitting and purchase at Club Champion, one of the nation's leading club fitting retailers with more than 130 locations across the United States.

Newton shafts have already been successfully fit and sold at Club Champion locations through the Company's flagship Motion series. The rollout of the Fast Motion shaft builds on that momentum, expanding access to one of the fastest-growing new shaft technologies in golf.

Launched on April 29, 2025, the Fast Motion shaft has quickly exceeded expectations. In just two months of Q2 sales, the shaft outperformed internal forecasts, driven by strong demand from both professionals and amateurs.

“The performance of the Fast Motion shaft is pretty spectacular,” said Greg Campbell, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Newton Golf, during the Company's Q2 earnings call.“It's a lighter shaft by about 10 grams at every flex, but it also seems to be more accurate. We're seeing this validated on Tour, where multiple professionals, including Miguel Ángel Jiménez, are gaming the shaft. And as we moved into the third quarter, Fast Motion orders have accelerated rapidly-nearly 4,000 units to date, representing approximately $1.4 million in orders.”

The Fast Motion shaft is engineered with advanced high-modulus Toray carbon fibers, creating a shaft that is approximately 10 grams lighter than Newton's Motion series while maintaining stability and dispersion. It also incorporates Newton's proprietary DOT system, which replaces traditional flex labels (Ladies, Senior, Stiff, etc.) with a performance-based numbering system that enables precise fitting to individual swing profiles.

With the addition of Club Champion, golfers nationwide now have the opportunity to test and fit the Newton Fast Motion shaft under expert guidance, ensuring they maximize speed, consistency, and overall performance.

About Newton Golf Company

Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG) is a pioneering golf technology company redefining performance through physics-based engineering, precision design, and U.S.-based innovation. Its flagship Newton Motion and Fast Motion shafts are trusted by Tour professionals worldwide, delivering measurable improvements in stability, control, and consistency. Newton's mission is to empower golfers of all levels with advanced equipment that is engineered for results.

For more information, visit .

About Club Champion

Club Champion is the nation's leading custom golf club fitter, builder, and retailer, with more than 120 locations nationwide. Using a brand-agnostic approach, Club Champion's master fitters and builders combine state-of-the-art technology with nearly 65,000 interchangeable head and shaft combinations to help golfers of all skill levels optimize their equipment for maximum performance.

For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or the future financial performance of Newton Golf Company (the“Company”) and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "continues," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the reverse stock split, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, the potential for increased institutional investor interest, the Company's future growth strategy, expansion of its product portfolio, anticipated financial performance, and future business prospects.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations and projections based on information available as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, general economic, financial, and business conditions; changes in consumer demand and industry trends; the Company's ability to successfully implement its strategic initiatives; competition in the golf equipment market; supply chain disruptions; regulatory compliance and legal proceedings; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The Company cautions investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Beth Gast

BG Public Relations

...

Investor Contact:

Scott McGowan

Investor Brand Network (IBN)

Phone: 310.299.1717

...