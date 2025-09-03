Cocrystal Pharma To Participate At The H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Mr. Martin will be available throughout the conference for in-person and virtual one-on-one meetings. Institutional investors and industry professionals can register to attend the conference virtually or in-person at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. The Cocrystal Pharma presentation is posted to the Company website here .
About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that addresses significant unmet needs by developing innovative antiviral treatments for challenging diseases including influenza, viral gastroenteritis, COVID, and hepatitis. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs.
Contact:
Alliance Advisors IR
Jody Cain
310-691-7100
