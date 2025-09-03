Acres Announces Support For NAHB Student Competition, Providing Exclusive Land Intelligence Data To Future Industry Leaders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fayetteville, Ark., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acres.com , the complete land intelligence platform, announced today that it will provide direct access to its enterprise platform to students competing in the 2026 NAHB Student Competition. By supporting the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), will empower the next generation of builders and developers with the industry's most comprehensive land data and insights.The annual NAHB Student Competition, held live at the International Builders' Show (IBS) in Orlando, challenges students to apply their classroom skills to a real-world construction management project. Competing teams will use the platform to conduct in-depth research for their proposals, gaining invaluable experience with professional-grade land intelligence on zoning, utilities, environmental risk, and site suitability. The 2026 competition will be held February 16-17.

"The future of home building depends on data-driven decision-making," said Ben Maddox, Chief Strategy Officer at "Providing these students with our platform is a strategic investment in the industry's talent pipeline. It's critical that aspiring professionals learn to use technology to identify and evaluate land opportunities with precision. We are proud to support NAHB by giving these students the foundational data they need to develop smart, competitive proposals for the future."

The platform provides data for over 150 million parcels of land, bringing together the information needed to understand and value land with confidence. With access to verified sales data, entity analysis, and layered site suitability data, students will be able to predict where future growth is headed and make informed decisions, just as they would in a professional setting.

About Acres is a land data and mapping platform built to make America's largest asset easy to understand. With data for over 150 million parcels of land, Acres brings together the information you need to understand and value land with confidence. Access more accurate and comprehensive land intelligence, comparable sales, and easy-to-use mapping tools for fast, informed decision making. Visit to learn more.

