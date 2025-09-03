Cervomed To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
H.C. Wainwright 27 th Annual Global Investment Conference
Format: Presentation & 1x1 Investor Meetings
Presentation Date: Monday, September 8, 2025
Presentation Time: 2:00 – 2:30 PM ET
Webcast:
Morgan Stanley's 23 rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Format: 1x1 Investor Meetings
Conference Dates: September 8-10, 2025
The webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible in the Investor section of the CervoMed website .
About CervoMed
CervoMed is a clinical-stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. The Company is currently developing neflamapimod, an investigational, orally administered small molecule brain penetrant that inhibits p38 mitogen-activated protein kinase alpha. Neflamapimod has the potential to treat synaptic dysfunction, the reversible aspect of the underlying neurodegenerative processes that cause disease in DLB and certain other major neurological disorders. Neflamapimod is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b trial in patients with DLB.
Investor Contact:
PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors
...
617-430-7579
