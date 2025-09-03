Saya Group’s Premium High-Street Mall Saya Piazza at Jaypee Wishtown Applies for OC; Ministry of Beer and LOOKS Salon Onboard, Unlocking Prime Commercial Investment Opportunities
With marquee brands like Ministry of Beer and LOOKS Salon already onboard, Saya Piazza is poised to emerge as a premier lifestyle hub.
The project also offers select pre-leased commercial investment opportunities, making it an attractive proposition for investors seeking strategic assets with the potential for strong returns.
Strategically located opposite the Golf Course in Jaypee Wishtown, Saya Piazza holds special appeal for the HNI community residing in and around the area. A key highlight is its impressive 360-foot frontage, ensuring excellent visibility and accessibility for businesses.
Spread across 2 lakh sq. ft., the development has been designed to seamlessly blend luxury, efficiency, and entertainment. It includes more than 35% of area dedicated to restaurants, food courts, and entertainment zones, complemented by 65% of retail space with nearly 350 shops. The project will host 100+ international apparel brands, premium clubs, fine-dining restaurants, and lifestyle services under one roof.
Enhancing its unique appeal is a dedicated Food Zone with premium golf course views, creating an elevated leisure and dining experience. With its iconic çaçade, landscaped surroundings, premium interiors, and elegant lighting, Saya Piazza is designed to set new benchmarks for high-street commercial developments.
Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Vikas Bhasin, Managing Director, Saya Group, said:
“i>“Saya Piazza has been envisioned as more than just a shopping destination. It is a vibrant lifestyle hub that brings together retail, food, and restaurant for the modern consumer. With marquee brands like Ministry of Beer and LOOKS Salon already joining us, we are confident that Saya Piazza will redefine high-street retail on the Noida Expressway and stand out as a landmark for both residents and visitors.”
With OC applied and the finishing touches underway, Saya Piazza is gearing up to open soon, offering a world-class retail, dining, and leisure experience along the Noida Expressway.
About Saya Group:
Saya Group, established 25 years ago, is a trailblazer in the real estate industry with a strong presence in the Delhi NCR region. Known for pioneering luxury residential and commercial developments, Saya Group began with the development of low-rise floors and luxury villas, and soon expanded into high-rise luxury homes and commercial projects.
Saya Group a portfolio of over 5.37 million sq. ft. of luxurious residential spaces and innovative commercial projects. This includes 2.37 million sq. ft. of high-street retail malls in Noida and Greater Noida West. Our diverse range of developments underscores our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers and stakeholders.
