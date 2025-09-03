India Red And India Orange Enter Final Of Women's T20 Cricket Tournament For The Blind 2025

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 3 (IANS) India Red and India Orange have stormed into the final of the NTT DATA Women's T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2025 on Day 3. Organized by the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) with Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, the tournament is a pathway to select the top 16 women cricketers who will represent India at the first-ever Women's T20 Blind World Cup this November in New Delhi, Kathmandu, and Bengaluru.

The day began with India Red defeating India Yellow while chasing 134. Captain Deepika T.C. (62 off 55, B3) and Anekha Thakur (47 off 40, B2) steered the chase, while the former was named Player of the Match.

In the sixth match of the ongoing tournament, Simu Das (114 off 72) and captain Ganga Kadam (55 off 47) powered India Orange to 206/3. Rain halted India Blue's reply at 23/1, declaring the match abandoned.

India Orange head into the finals having won all three games so far and proving they are a force to be reckoned with, while India Red faced a singular defeat against their final opponents in the three-day build-up to the final.

The tournament goes beyond the boundaries of sport, doubling up as a platform for empowerment. Alongside competitive cricket, players receive training in life skills, digital literacy, and financial literacy, as well as stipends and higher education support. These efforts aim to prepare and empower the next generation of women blind cricketers, ensuring their growth both on and off the field.

The grand finale-India Red vs India Orange-takes place on Thursday. Beyond cricket, this NTT DATA-backed initiative equips players with life skills, digital and financial literacy, stipends, and higher education support, ensuring empowerment on and off the field.

Earlier the Women's T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2025 saw thrilling action on its second day despite rain delays. India Yellow posted 141/5, led by Shivani's brilliant 56 off 35 balls. India Blue fought back through Saloni (38) and Annu Sharma (38) but fell short by 11 runs. Shivani was named Player of the Match.

In the second match of Day 2, India Orange restricted India Red to 112/7 and chased the target with ease. Basanti Hansda (59) and Muskan Gochar (35*) shared an unbeaten partnership, securing a 10-wicket win. Basanti was awarded Player of the Match.