Bridgestone Partners with Hakaya Group to Elevate Passenger Transport Safety in Jordan


2025-09-03 07:56:40
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 03 September 2025 - Jamil Bustami & Sons, the authorized distributor for Bridgestone tires in Jordan, and Hakaya Group, a leading passenger transport company have signed a Bridgestone 3M Contract for tire maintain and monitoring. The agreement aims to elevate the safety and quality standards of Hikaya Group's vehicle fleet. The signing was attended by a team from Bridgestone Middle East.
The agreement was signed by Mr. Nasser Bustami, General Manager of Jamil Bustami & Sons, and Mr. Moatasem Al-Jughal, representing Hakaya Group.
To further this commitment, a comprehensive training program was held for Hakaya Group's team. It covered tire basic knowledge, performance monitoring, and the importance of regular maintenance. This program ensures the highest safety standards for passengers and vehicles on the road.
This partnership reflects mutual trust and a shared commitment to providing the highest standards of safety and professionalism, ensuring top-tier security in Jordan's passenger transport sector.
#WhatReallyMatter #Bridgestone #Hakaya_Group
