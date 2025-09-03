Al Huzaifa Enters Real Estate with Launch of Soléva Beach Residences on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah Valued at AED xxx
(MENAFN- Procre8) Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – September 2025: Al Huzaifa, a brand synonymous with craftsmanship, precision, and decades of excellence in furniture and interiors, announced its expansion into real estate with the launch of Al Huzaifa Property and its first development, Soléva Beach Residences, on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, valued at AED xxx.
“We are proud to bring Al Huzaifa’s legacy of craftsmanship, precision, and refined design into real estate with the launch of Soléva Beach Residences. This project embodies our commitment to creating residences that combine luxury, comfort, and a deep connection to nature, while fostering a sense of community. Soléva represents a new benchmark for holistic living, where architecture, interiors, and amenities come together to set the standard for premium lifestyle experiences in the UAE,” said xxx of Al Huzaifa Property.
Set against the iconic Al Marjan Island, Soléva Beach Residences features an architectural form inspired by the natural curves of the island, blending Luxury Coastal Modernism with material sophistication to create spaces that flow seamlessly with their surroundings. Soléva Beach Residences is a residential and mixed-use development featuring 2 basements, a ground floor, and 8 upper floors. The 232 residences and one retail unit comprise 111 studios (380–560 sq. ft.), 101 one-bedroom apartments (800–1,370 sq. ft.), and 20 two-bedroom apartments (1,500–2,500 sq. ft.), all with private pools. The payment plan is 70% during construction and 30% on handover, with completion scheduled for Q4 2027. Prices for the apartments start from xxx.
The development is designed to maximize sea, beach, or park views through floor-to-ceiling glass, private balconies, and elegantly crafted interiors. All two-bedroom units include private pools, while each residence reflects Al Huzaifa’s design philosophy of light, calm, and material continuity. Key interior features include walk-in closets in one- and two-bedroom units, integrated joinery with concealed storage, natural stone and wood accents with warm finishes, custom furniture in neutral palettes enhanced by accent lighting, and premium bathrooms with rainfall showers and stone vanities.
Soléva offers 50 curated resort-style amenities blending wellness, fitness, leisure, and hospitality services. Highlights include a dedicated wellness level with cryo cabins, thermal suites, massage rooms, saunas, steam rooms, jacuzzi, and a tranquil lounge; a state-of-the-art fitness studio with cardio, strength, and multipurpose zones complemented by outdoor yoga decks and a Zen Garden. In addition, it includes, a rooftop escape with infinity pools, floating daybeds, cabanas, fire pit lounges, and dining courtyards with panoramic Gulf views.
It also features hospitality-inspired services such as valet, AI-powered concierge, luggage management, coworking lounges, a water sports pavilion, and seamless park and beach access. The ground floor also features a 9,000 sq. ft. F&B destination and a calming lobby with water features and fireplace, seamlessly integrating hospitality, workspace, and leisure.
Soléva is the UAE’s first residential project to integrate an Owner’s SuperApp, providing residents with instant access to services, amenities, and vacation rental management, redefining convenience and elevating community living.
The project is realized in collaboration with leading design firms: architecture by VELA, specialists in climate-conscious, human-centric design. The landscaping will be undertaken by Square M Design, experts in adaptive, hospitality-focused outdoor experiences; lighting by Studio Lumen, global leaders in architectural lighting solutions; and interiors by MWM Studio, an award-winning Dubai boutique renowned for tailored, distinctive design.
Ras Al Khaimah has emerged as one of the UAE’s fastest-growing investment and lifestyle destinations. In 2024, the emirate welcomed 1.28 million visitors, achieving a 12% increase in tourism revenue, with a vision to triple visitor numbers by 2030. Supported by a GDP of USD 14 billion and thriving industries including tourism, real estate, and logistics, Ras Al Khaimah’s natural landmarks, including Jebel Jais and the world’s longest zipline, provide a compelling backdrop for Soléva’s debut.
