APAC Data Center Colocation Market Outlook Report 2025-2030 Malaysia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, The Philippines, And Taiwan Witness Higher Investments

The APAC data center colocation market size by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.25% from 2024 to 2030.

Countries such as China, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, India, and Singapore are among the top and established data center markets in the APAC. The countries such as Malaysia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Taiwan witness higher investments and are poised to become developed markets in the years to come.

Introduction of HVO Fuel for Generators

The data centers are facing increasing pressure to reduce their carbon footprint and operate sustainably. Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) has emerged as a viable low-carbon alternative to diesel fuel for backup generators in the APAC data center colocation market. HVO is a type of renewable diesel produced by hydrotreating waste vegetable oils and animal fats, making it a drop-in replacement for conventional fossil diesel.

In May 2025, Bridge Data Centres entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EcoCeres, a biofuels company based in Hong Kong, to explore the use of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) as a potential alternative to diesel in its backup generation systems. The two companies will collaborate on developing technical specifications and practical solutions to integrate HVO into their operations to establish Singapore as a central hub for this initiative.

Adoption of Artificial Intelligence

The APAC region is witnessing a notable rise in the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), emerging as a leading hub for generative AI technologies, second only to North America. This growing trend spans industries such as finance, healthcare, and logistics, fueling the need for advanced, high-performance data center infrastructure.

Several data center operators have started developing AI-ready data centers in the region to accommodate AI workloads being rapidly generated by customers of different industry sectors.

Many leading data center and infrastructure companies, such as Equinix and Digital Realty, are actively collaborating with technology partners and investing in AI development to enhance their service offerings. These efforts include integrating AI models for smarter energy management, predictive maintenance, and optimizing data center operations.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS



Innovative data center technologies are gaining traction in the APAC data center colocation market due to its diverse climates and growing digital demand. Varying weather from tropical humidity to extreme heat requires advanced cooling solutions and reliable power backup to ensure data center efficiency and uptime. These innovations help manage energy use, reduce costs, as well as support the rapid growth of 5G, AI, and cloud services.

In March 2025, a consortium of Japanese companies and financial institutions planned to launch a demonstration project for an offshore floating data center off Yokohama's coast. The group includes NYK Line, NTT Facilities, Eurus Energy Holdings, MUFG Bank, and the city of Yokohama. The project will feature a containerized data center installed on a floating platform, powered by solar panels and battery storage, with the potential integration of offshore wind energy being considered.

APAC DATA CENTER COLOCATION MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



As of June 2025, there were over 850 existing third-party data center facilities in the APAC region, excluding China, operated by more than 220 companies. Additionally, over 360 new data center facilities are currently in the planning and development stages, with contributions from over 180 operators; these facilities are expected to be operational within the next 5 to 6 years.

China is among the top and well-established data center markets in the APAC data center colocation market. China has a share of around 46% of the overall colocation investments in the APAC region in 2024. The country also accounts for a substantial share of the data center landscape. The market is among the top priority locations in the region.

In 2024, Japan contributed over 10.09% (approximately $2.87 billion) of the total colocation revenue generated in the APAC region. This makes Japan the second-largest contributor to the market after China, underscoring its significance in the Asia Pacific data center colocation market. Data center construction costs differ widely across countries, with Japan and Singapore among the priciest markets, averaging approximately USD 14-15 million and USD 13-14 million per megawatt, respectively. These high costs are largely due to factors such as scarce land, expensive labor, and strict building regulations. In contrast, countries like India and China offer significantly lower construction expenses, due to more economical labor, land availability, and favorable regulatory conditions, making them appealing for cost-effective data center development.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE



The APAC data center colocation market has the presence of colocation operators such as AirTrunk, CDC Data Centres, China Mobile, China Telecom, Chindata Group, China Unicom, Digital Realty, Equinix, GDS Services, Keppel Data Centres, NEXTDC, NTT DATA, Princeton Digital Group, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Vantage Data Centers, and other prominent operators.

New Entrants in the APAC data center colocation market include Ada Infrastructure, CloudHQ, CyrusOne, Datagrid, Digital Halo, Doma Infrastructure Group, DAMAC Digital, Epoch Digital, Evolution Data Centres, FutureData, Gaw Capital, GreenSquareDC, Open DC, Regal Orion, SC Zeus Data Centers, SEAX Global, TPG Angelo Gordon, Trifalga, YCO Cloud, Yondr, and several others.

The APAC data center colocation market has been witnessing tremendous growth across countries, which has led to multiple investment opportunities in the market. There has been an influx of several investors in a particular market through M&A, apart from direct investments. For instance, in June 2025, Equinix announced the completion of the acquisition of three data centers in Manila, the Philippines, from Total Information Management, a technology solutions provider. The three carrier-neutral and high-performance data centers - MN1, MN2, and MN3 - provide more than 1,000 cabinets of capacity as well as land for further expansion.

In terms of investment in the APAC data center colocation market, GDS Services led the market and was among the major investors in 2024. It accounted for a market share of about 6.40% in the APAC data center colocation market. In 2024, the company added a power capacity of around 165 MW through the construction and expansion of data centers. AirTrunk led the market in terms of existing core & shell power capacity. The company was followed by NTT DATA and Equinix, having a presence in all the major countries, and each company having a power capacity of over 625 MW and 560 MW, respectively.

