From Kashmir To Kanyakumari: Inside PKL's Most Comprehensive Referee Training Programme

MENAFN - IANS) Visakhapatnam, Sep 3 (IANS) With the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 well underway, a dedicated group of officials from 'Kashmir to Kanyakumari' completed an intensive 12-day training camp that signals a significant transformation in kabaddi officiating.

Running from August 15 to August 27 in Hyderabad, this comprehensive programme welcomed 23 newcomers, taking the total number to 45 officials, creating a perfect blend of fresh talent and seasoned referees. Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra led the representation with four referees each, reflecting the nationwide commitment to officiating in this league.

"Due to changes in some rules and formats this season, we have increased the number of officials in our training," explains E. Prasad Rao, Technical Director of the PKL. He highlighted how the rule modifications have necessitated an expanded preparation program. The selection process was thorough, beginning with online training before bringing the final cohort together for intensive face-to-face sessions.

What makes this training key is the response to PKL's new tiebreaker format, which has transformed every match into what officials describe as a 'do or die' situation. "Now every match is a whether you can say do or die match. Every match has to be decided by a tiebreaker rule," 'Kabaddi' Rao emphasised, underlining the heightened responsibility officials now carry.

The tiebreaker format introduced game-changing complexities: five raids per team, no player eliminations during tiebreakers, and the baulk line becoming the bonus line. "So many rules are changed in a tiebreaker," making the officials' role 'very, very, very crucial,' reiterated Mr. Rao.

The camp's methodology reflects PKL's evolution from sporting competition to precision-based entertainment. With multiple matches per venue, officials must execute decisions with accuracy. "How to go, how fast to collect information," he noted, emphasizing that every procedural element has been 'calculated with time and methodology.'

Wednesday's first match will see Puneri Paltan take the mat against Bengal Warriorz with the hopes of continuing their good form of two straight wins. Their task will be cut out, however, given the way the Warriorz – led by Devank Dalal – played against the defending champions Haryana Steelers.

The second match will see U Mumba and Haryana Steelers battle for supremacy. Reeling from their loss against the Warriorz in their last match, the Steelers will be facing off against an in-form U Mumba, who have two wins in two matches, led by the experience of Sunil Kumar.