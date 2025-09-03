Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lawmakers Push for Full Disclosure of Epstein Files

2025-09-03 07:43:51
(MENAFN) The US House Oversight and Government Reform Committee has made public over 33,000 pages of documents tied to disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

These records, handed over by the Department of Justice (DOJ), include a wide range of materials such as legal documents, flight manifests, and surveillance footage from Epstein’s cell before his death.

This release coincides with a bipartisan effort spearheaded by Representative Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, and Representative Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California.

Together, they introduced a legislative measure aimed at compelling the House of Representatives to vote on the full publication of all Epstein-related documents.

On the same day, survivors of Epstein’s abuse met with lawmakers, and they are expected to speak at a public press conference on Wednesday.

Chairman James Comer of the House Oversight Committee issued a subpoena on August 5 to obtain these documents.

In a public statement Tuesday, the committee revealed that the DOJ has committed to "continue producing those records while ensuring the redaction of victim identities and any child sexual abuse material."

The documents include various forms of evidence, among them surveillance video from Epstein’s cell block.

Contrary to past reports, the newly released footage does not have a gap during the minute between 11:59 p.m. and midnight, as clarified by a news agency.

Attorney General Pam Bondi previously explained that the so-called "missing minute" was due to outdated security systems in the jail that automatically cut out for one minute each night.

A preliminary assessment by Democratic lawmakers revealed that about 97% of the 33,000 pages had already been made public by federal, state, or local authorities in the past.

In a related development, a federal judge in New York recently rejected a request from the Justice Department to unseal Epstein’s grand jury records.

In his ruling, the judge criticized the Trump administration for concealing approximately 100,000 pages of related documents, which he noted “dwarf” the limited grand jury files being discussed.

