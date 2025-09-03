Bridgebio To Host Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1 (ADH1) Investor Webinar On Wednesday, September 10Th At 8:00 Am ET
Dr. Gafni will provide an overview of ADH1, specifically focusing on pathophysiology, the current unmet need, and the rationale for evaluating encaleret as a treatment for ADH1.
In addition to Dr. Gafni, executive members of the ADH1 program team will review the ongoing encaleret clinical development program and discuss the ongoing Phase 3 CALIBRATE study, for which topline results are expected in fall 2025.
To access the live webcast of BridgeBio's investor webinar, please visit the“Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the BridgeBio website at . A replay of the webcast will be available on the BridgeBio website for 30 days following the event.
About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BridgeBio) is a new type of biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test, and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases. BridgeBio's pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .
BridgeBio Media Contact:
Bubba Murarka, Executive Vice President
...
(650)-789-8220
BridgeBio Investor Contact:
Chinmay Shukla, Senior Vice President, Strategic Finance
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment