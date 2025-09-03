Koryx Copper Drills Widest Historic Continuous High-Grade Zone
|Hole#
|Zone
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Width (m) 1
|Cu (%)
|Mo (%)
|Au (g/t)
|
HM90
|Entire Hole
|0
|417
|417
|0.33
|0.007
|0.009
|Main
|0
|110
|110
|0.70
|0.004
|0.014
|Including
|28
|64
|36
|1.42
|0.006
|0.023
|Main
|236
|262
|26
|0.30
|0.018
|0.008
The 2021 Koryx drill hole HM06, located approximately 60m south of HM90, also intersected a high-grade zone from surface, returning 90m at 0.60% Cu, including 36m at 0.88% Cu. HM06 was drilled by historical exploration operators to a depth of 152m, stopping in mineralization, with the entire hole having a grade of 0.45% Cu. Other historical drillholes situated approximately 75 m east and west of HM90 similarly report near-surface mineralisation at above the average MRE grades of 0.40% Cu. As such, the significantly higher-grade results from HM90 and HM06 define a highly prospective target, the lateral continuity of which is not yet been tested.
Permitting Update
Ministry Approves Renewal of EPL 3140 Application
The Koryx team submitted the application for the renewal of EPL 3140 to the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy (“MIME”) on the 31st March 2025. The application included a review of the fieldwork and technical update from the previous two years of work on the Haib Project including significant resource drilling and metallurgical testwork programs. The application also confirmed that Koryx had satisfied the expenditure commitments made for the previous EPL license period required for the renewal.
The MIME completed the review of the application and have subsequently granted the renewal of EPL 3140 for a further two years from the expiration of the previous permit. This validates the EPL until 6th July 2027 with standard requirements relating to the proposed work program and budget. Koryx also commits to make a presentation to the ministry after the first year of the permit validity and obtain annual Environmental Clearance Certificates (“ECC”) from the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (“MEFT”).
Mining License Application Submitted to MIME
Haib Project technical studies show the Haib Project is feasible for development and, based on this, a Mining License (“ML”) application has been submitted to convert the EPL to a ML. The application was submitted to the ministry with a technical study update, guidance on the project development timeframe and Koryx's strategy of financing the mine development.
One of the conditions for granting of the Mining License will be an ECC for the mine development. The Koryx team and specialist consultants are in the process of completing the required Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (“ESIA”) for submission to MEFT in Q2 2026. This is one of the conditions to the granting of a Mining License ECC. In parallel, the MIME is expected to take at least six months to evaluate the application, and during the current prefeasibility study the Koryx team will continue to engage the ministry on technical updates and key project milestones.
Having initiated the ML application, Koryx has strengthened its legal tenure to the mineral rights of the Haib project. This transition is a necessary step to establish the legal basis for mining operations and demonstrates the ability and intent of the Company to progress the Haib project to the next level of development.
Quality Control
All drill core was logged, photographed, and cut in half with a diamond saw. Half of the core was bagged and sent to ALS Laboratories Ltd. in Johannesburg, South Africa for analysis (SANAS Accredited Testing Laboratory, No. T0387) and ActLabs in Canada, while the other half was quartered with one quarter archived and stored on site for verification and reference purposes while the other quarter will be used for metallurgical test work. 33 elements are analyzed by Induced Coupled Plasma (ICP) utilizing a 4-acid digestion and gold is assayed for using a 30g fire assay method. Duplicate samples, blanks, and certified standards are included with every batch and are actively used to ensure proper quality assurance and quality control (“ QA/QC ”) The QA/QC frequency is 1 in 20 for each of blanks, duplicates and standards.
Qualified Person
Mr. Dean Richards Pr.Sci.Nat., MGSSA – BSc. (Hons) Geology is the Qualified Person for the Haib Copper Project and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release and is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No. 400190/08). Mr. Richards is independent of the Company and its mineral properties and is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.
About Koryx Copper Inc.
Koryx Copper Inc. is a Canadian copper development Company focused on advancing the 100% owned Haib Copper Project in Namibia whilst also building a portfolio of copper exploration licenses in Zambia. Haib is a large, advanced (PEA-stage) copper/molybdenum porphyry deposit in southern Namibia with a long history of exploration and project development by multiple operators. More than 80,000m of drilling has been conducted at Haib since the 1970's with significant exploration programs led by companies including Falconbridge (1964), Rio Tinto (1975) and Teck (2014). Extensive metallurgical testing and various technical studies have also been completed at Haib to date.
Additional studies are underway aiming to demonstrate Haib as a future long-life, low-cost, low-risk open pit, sulphide flotation copper project with the potential for additional copper production from heap leaching. Haib has a current mineral resource of 414Mt @ 0.35% Cu for 1,459Mt of contained copper in the Indicated category and 345Mt @ 0.33% Cu for 1136Mt of contained copper in the Inferred category (0.25% Cu cut-off).
Mineralization at Haib is typical of a porphyry copper deposit and it is one of only a few examples of a Paleoproterozoic porphyry copper deposit in the world and one of only two in southern Africa (both in Namibia). Due to its age, the deposit has been subjected to multiple metamorphic and deformation events but still retains many of the classic mineralization and alteration features typical of these deposits. The mineralization is dominantly chalcopyrite with minor bornite and chalcocite present and only minor secondary copper minerals at surface due to the arid environment.
Further details of the Haib Copper Project are available in the corresponding technical report titled,“NI 43-101 Technical Report – August 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Haib Copper Project, Namibia” dated effective August 31, 2024 (the“ Technical Report ”). The Technical Report and other information is available on the Company's website at and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
“Heye Daun”
President, CEO and Director
Additional information is also available by contacting the Company:
Julia Becker
Corporate Communications
...
+1-604-785-0850
