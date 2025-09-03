Purple Biotech Expands CAPTN-3 Portfolio With IM1305, A Novel Tri-Specific Antibody Targeting TROP2

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Encouraging in-vivo results demonstrate sustained tumor regression with the CD3xTROP2xNKG2A antibody

First CAPTN-3 tri-specific antibody, IM1240, targeting the novel tumor associated antigen 5T4 advances toward first-in-human clinical trials, with Investigational New Drug (IND) submission planned for 2026

REHOVOT, Israel, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple Biotech Ltd. (“Purple Biotech” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT), a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class therapies that seek to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance, today announced its second CAPTN-3 trispecific antibody, targeting TROP2 in development.

Purple Biotech has advanced development of a tri-specific antibody targeting TROP2 from its unique CAPTN-3 platform. Through activation of both the innate and adaptive immune systems, CAPTN-3 platform candidates can generate synergistic responses within the tumor microenvironment (TME) and overcome the immunosuppressive environment, which remains a major challenge in treating solid tumors.

IM1305 (capped-CD3xTROP2xNKG2A) contains a masked anti-CD3 arm, as well as an anti-NKG2A arm, and an anti-TROP2 arm. The potent anti-CD3 arm is masked at the periphery with a cleavable cap, designed to be removed specifically in the TME, which is expected to reduce the risk of off-target cytokine release and potentially enables higher dosing to achieve increased efficacy.

Encouraging preclinical results targeting TROP2 have demonstrated sustained tumor regression of human triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) in a mouse model, with no detectable tumor recurrence following treatment completion. Significant cell death induction was demonstrated in multiple tumor types, including TNBC, tongue and hypopharyngeal cancers, pancreatic and gastric cancers, at remarkably low doses (EC50 1-5 pM).

TROP2 is broadly expressed across major solid tumors (e.g., breast, lung, gastrointestinal, ovarian) and is associated with poor prognosis. Supported by prior clinical validation from approved TROP2-directed antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), the broad potential of targeting TROP2 makes it a compelling target for the CAPTN-3 platform.

Unlike ADCs or monospecific antibodies, CAPTN-3 combines selective TROP2 binding with multi-effector immune recruitment (T and NK cells). This immune synapse–driven cytotoxicity is expected to potentially be independent of TROP2 density, providing a strong rationale for activity in non-ADC settings and across diverse tumor types.

“We are expanding our portfolio with the development of this novel tri-specific antibody to leverage our accumulated knowledge and technological advancements from the development of IM1240. By optimizing the CAPTN-3 platform, we are able to accelerate the time of development for the new TROP2 targeted tri-specific antibody.” said Gil Efron, CEO of Purple Biotech Ltd.“ There is growing interest in TROP2 as a therapeutic target and excitement around next-generation engagers, and we believe our TCE platform is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this momentum. CAPTN-3 is a platform that can potentially generate multiple programs and expand our partnering opportunities.”

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT) is a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class therapies that seek to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance. The Company's oncology pipeline includes CAPTN-3, CM24 and NT219. The Company is advancing CAPTN-3, a preclinical platform of conditionally activated tri-specific antibodies, which engage both T cells and NK cells to induce a strong, localized immune response within the tumor microenvironment. The cleavable capping technology confines the compound's therapeutic activity to the local tumor microenvironment, thereby potentially increasing the anticipated therapeutic window in patients. The third arm specifically targets the Tumor Associated Antigen (TAA). The technology presents a novel mechanism of action by unleashing both innate and adaptive immune systems to mount an optimal anti-tumoral immune response. IM1240 is the first tri-specific antibody in development that targets the 5T4 antigen, which is expressed in a variety of solid tumors and is associated with advanced disease, increased invasiveness, and poor clinical outcomes. CM24 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks CEACAM1, which supports tumor immune evasion and survival through multiple pathways. CEACAM1 on tumor cells, immune cells and neutrophil extracellular traps is a novel target for the treatment of multiple cancer indications. As proof of concept of these novel pathways, the Company completed a Phase 2 study for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) with CM24 as a combination therapy with the anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab and chemotherapy, demonstrating clear and consistent improvement across all efficacy endpoints and the identification of two potential serum biomarkers and other potential tissue biomarkers. NT219 is a dual inhibitor, novel small molecule that simultaneously targets IRS1/2 and STAT3. A Phase 1 dose escalation study was concluded as a monotherapy and in combination with cetuximab, in which NT219 demonstrated anti-tumor activity in combination with cetuximab in second-line patients with recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (R/M SCCHN). A Phase 2 study in collaboration with the University of Colorado, to treat R/M SCCHN patients with NT219 in combination with cetuximab or pembrolizumab was initiated. The Company's corporate headquarters are located in Rehovot, Israel. For more information, please visit /



