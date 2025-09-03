Thomas Tuchel 'Knows Me As A Player': Loftus-Cheek On Returning To England Squad After 6 Years
England head coach Thomas Tuchel, who worked with the midfielder during his time at Chelsea, was key to Loftus-Cheek's call up and the 29-year-old believes the German knows him as a player.
"When Tuchel came to Chelsea, I was still on my loan at Fulham and this was the year after my injury. I had a year to feel myself again. I didn't know too much about him (Tuchel) as a manager when I came back. I did pre-season with Chelsea and that's when we spoke about playing wing-back. I also played centre-back for one game and right-wing back so a number of positions for him.
"After working with him, I know that he knows me as a player so I thought that if I was doing well, I would have a chance. I knew the manager would be keeping tabs on the players playing abroad so I thought I might get a shout. I was notified before the weekend to just be ready, but I wasn't in the first squad," he said.
Midfielder Loftus-Cheek last appeared for the Three Lions in November 2018 and has 10 caps to his name.
England continue their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with the visit of Andorra to Villa Park on Saturday, September 6 and a trip to face Serbia in Belgrade on Tuesday, September 9.
When asked where he was when he got the call up, Ruben replied, "It was a text first (from Ruth, not Thomas Tuchel) saying 'where are you?' I said I was in England and she said perfect. I was actually at my mum's house, so it was a good feeling."
