Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sales of the long-awaited new motorcycle KTM 390 ADVENTURE X have started in KTM AVTODOM dealerships

2025-09-03 07:07:01
(MENAFN- Abtodom) KTM 390 ADVENTURE X is the most versatile and affordable motorcycle in the line. It combines reliability and comfort for riding in different road conditions. Seat height at up to 825 mm provides a confident fit for riders of different builds. Cast wheels measuring 17 ’’/19 ’’ are designed for confident movement on asphalt and off-road. This has become the key features of the model. The motorcycle is equipped with an engine with a torque of 39 Nm. The model impresses with a large power reserve, which is provided by a 14-liter fuel tank.

The KTM 390 ADVENTURE X retains the brand's bold, rally-inspired design. It features a modern 5-inch LED instrument cluster. A bolt-on sub frame is mounted to the motorcycle for increased off-road practicality. It is designed to accommodate panniers and other additional equipment.

"The new KTM 390 ADVENTURE X, which fans of the brand have been waiting for, is available to KTM AVTODOM customers now, - said Mikhail Razvozzhaev, Head of Imports at KTM AVTODOM. – It is ideal for those just starting out in the world of motorcycles, as well as for experienced riders looking for a maneuverable and versatile model for off-road riding".

