Brenmiller's Tempo And Wolfson Project Updates Signal Revenue Visibility For Bgentm TES Platform (NASDAQ: BNRG)

In investing, the real story isn't just who has the boldest idea: it's who gets it built, switched on, and generating revenue. For Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ: BNRG ), that moment is drawing close. After years of development, global recognition, and the validation of TIME Magazine and the Edison Awards, the company is stepping into its most important phase yet: project execution. Two flagship deployments-Tempo Beverages and Wolfson Medical Center -are about to showcase Brenmiller's patented bGen ZERO thermal battery in ways that highlight both the scale of its impact and the inevitability of its adoption.

Tempo Beverages, partially owned by Heineken, is not a pilot or a lab test. It's one of Israel's largest beverage producers, distributing Heineken and Pepsi products across the country. By the first half of 2026, Brenmiller's bGen ZERO will replace Tempo's heavy fuel oil boilers with an all-electric, zero-emission heat source. The math is straightforward but staggering: over 6,200 tons of carbon emissions avoided annually, and $7.5 million in projected savings over 15 years. For Heineken and PepsiCo, this isn't a sustainability headline-it's a bottom-line advantage delivered by a system that works in the real world.

Then there's Wolfson Medical Center, one of Israel's leading hospitals, where Brenmiller's thermal battery is being built into the backbone of its critical heat supply. Hospitals run 24/7/365, and until now, that demand has been met by diesel boilers- expensive, polluting, and vulnerable to supply shocks. Brenmiller's bGen ZERO flips that equation. By charging with low-cost grid electricity during off-peak hours, Wolfson will generate saturated steam and hot water continuously while cutting up to $1.3 million in annual costs and reducing its carbon footprint by nearly 3,900 tons per year. For a hospital under constant budget pressure, that's the kind of efficiency that pays for itself while aligning with national climate goals.

Big Wins Transform The Valuation Model

These aren't small wins. They're proof points in Brenmiller's strategy to commercialize its Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) model. Instead of relying on subsidies or experimental frameworks, Brenmiller is showing that industries as diverse as beverages and healthcare can replace fossil fuel boilers with cost-competitive, renewable-powered thermal storage today. As Avi Brenmiller, the company's CEO, put it:“Tempo and Wolfson are the first in a series of revenue-generating projects that will scale our technology, our sales, and our impact.”

It's also worth underscoring the timing. Brenmiller has been laying the groundwork for years, with a pipeline valued in the hundreds of millions. The company operates the world's only gigafactory dedicated to thermal batteries, giving it manufacturing credibility that few clean energy start-ups can claim. Its bGen ZERO system has been vetted by some of the world's most respected institutions, winning TIME's Best Inventions of 2023 and Gold at the 2025 Edison Awards. Recognition is nice, but revenue changes the game-and that's what's on deck starting in 2026.

For investors, the Tempo and Wolfson projects represent a classic inflection point: the shift from proving capability to executing at scale. The EaaS model makes this even more compelling. Instead of forcing customers to take on massive upfront capital commitments, Brenmiller retains ownership of the bGen systems and sells heat as a service. That means predictable recurring revenue, higher margins over time, and a model that aligns perfectly with how industries budget for utilities.

Critically, these deployments also illustrate Brenmiller's versatility. At Tempo, bGen ZERO is powering a beverage facility tied to a global brand portfolio. At Wolfson, it's replacing diesel in a hospital environment where reliability is non-negotiable. The same system is already being positioned for other verticals-from food processors to data centers to small modular nuclear reactors. Each project adds to a growing playbook, reinforcing the idea that thermal energy storage is not a niche, but a category-defining technology.

The Bigger Pipeline Story

When you zoom out, Brenmiller's story is about more than two projects. It's about an industrial energy system overdue for disruption. Fossil fuel boilers have dominated for a century, but the economics, the regulations, and the technology have all shifted. In a world where renewable energy is abundant yet intermittent, the ability to store electricity as heat and deliver it on demand is no longer optional. It's essential. Brenmiller has the system, the factory, and the customers to prove it.

Tempo and Wolfson may be the first to show that Brenmiller's technology works at scale, but they won't be the last. With a global pipeline, sovereign-backed grants in Europe, and the only gigafactory of its kind, the company is positioned to capture demand across sectors and continents. For investors, that makes 2026 more than just a milestone year. It makes it the beginning of Brenmiller's next chapter: from promise to profit, from development to deployment, and from recognition to recurring revenue.

