Montenegro Determined To Join EU By 2028 (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro Ervin Ibrahimović participated in the 20th Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia, one of the most significant international conferences focused on European and global policy, Trend reports.

On the first day of the Forum, Prime Minister Milojko Spajić and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ervin Ibrahimović met with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić-Radman, reaffirming Montenegro's commitment to continuing dialogue and further strengthening bilateral relations with the Republic of Croatia.

Following this, Ibrahimović attended the official opening of the Forum and held a series of bilateral meetings. In a meeting with Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany Florian Hahn, the friendly and allied relations between the two countries were confirmed, alongside their strong NATO partnership, particularly relevant in the context of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Ibrahimović expressed appreciation for Germany's ongoing support for Montenegro's European integration, highlighting the importance of continued engagement through the Berlin Process and the need to further develop economic cooperation and investment opportunities.

During discussions with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jordan Ayman Safadi, the two sides emphasized their friendly relations, grounded in shared values of multilateralism, interfaith dialogue, and the promotion of tolerance. The conversation also explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation in economic development and tourism, including the potential introduction of direct flights.

In a meeting with President of the Euro-Mediterranean University (EMUNI) Rado Bohinc, Ibrahimović highlighted the importance of enhancing collaboration in education and scientific research through university partnerships and joint projects.

On the second day, Minister Ibrahimović participated in a working breakfast with foreign ministers of the Western Balkans and the Republic of Croatia, along with special envoys for the Western Balkans, hosted by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia Tanja Fajon. The session focused on regional developments and the perspective of European integration.

Europe and Euro-Atlantic orientation in the region must be preserved. Strong EU and NATO support is essential for the long-term stability and prosperity of our countries, Ibrahimović stated, underlining Montenegro's determination to complete accession negotiations by the end of 2026 and be fully prepared for EU membership by 2028.