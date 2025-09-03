British Council launches Study UK Alumni Awards to celebrate international UK alumni achievements
(MENAFN- Aurora The Agency) The British Council is proud to announce the twelfth year of its Study UK Alumni Awards, recognising the outstanding achievements of international UK alumni worldwide. These awards honour leaders who have leveraged their UK education to make significant contributions to their communities, industries, and countries.
This year’s categories include Business and Innovation, Culture, Creativity and Sport, Science and Sustainability, and Social Action. Applications open on 1 September 2025 and close on 16 October 2025. Eligible applicants will be considered for both national Alumni Awards in participating countries and the global Alumni Awards.
Global awards
The finalists and winners of the global Alumni Awards will be announced in 2026 and celebrated through a digital campaign highlighting their remarkable stories and successes. As part of their award, global award winners will be invited to visit the UK, where they will re-connect with their universities, meet and inspire current GREAT scholars, and engage with other global winners. This prestigious visit not only offers a chance to enhance their international profiles and advance their careers, but also fosters meaningful connections within the academic community.
National awards
In addition to the global awards, a small number of countries will host national ceremonies. This year, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been selected, with finalists in both countries announced between December 2025 and February 2026. The Saudi ceremony will be hosted in Riyadh by His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, while the UAE ceremony will be hosted by His Majesty’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates. Both events will welcome VIP guests and are expected to generate significant press and PR coverage, celebrating the achievements of the finalists.
What our award winners say
“I am deeply honoured to receive this prestigious UK Alumni Award and to be inspired by such winners and finalists. My heartfelt gratitude goes to the University of Manchester for equipping me with the knowledge that has shaped my journey.”
Dr Raed Abu Daweood
National winner of the Business and Innovation Award in 2025, Saudi Arabia
University of Manchester
‘I see the impact of my education in real-time, and the effect will last a lifetime. My priority has always been to help people, particularly within the humanitarian field and my law degree equipped me with skills that help me to this day. I was taught by some of the world’s most renowned law lecturers, which is truly a privilege. My experience at City has provided me with a platform to contribute to wider society, and commit to positive social change and help improve the lives of others’.
Ms Maryam Farooqi
National winner of the Social Action Award in 2025, UAE
City, University of London alumna
For full details on the eligibility criteria and participating countries, please refer to
For more information please contact:
Study UK Alumni Awards team
...
Check out the details of previous Alumni Awards finalists and winners on our website.
Follow the Alumni Awards on Study UK’s social media channels: Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn
This year’s categories include Business and Innovation, Culture, Creativity and Sport, Science and Sustainability, and Social Action. Applications open on 1 September 2025 and close on 16 October 2025. Eligible applicants will be considered for both national Alumni Awards in participating countries and the global Alumni Awards.
Global awards
The finalists and winners of the global Alumni Awards will be announced in 2026 and celebrated through a digital campaign highlighting their remarkable stories and successes. As part of their award, global award winners will be invited to visit the UK, where they will re-connect with their universities, meet and inspire current GREAT scholars, and engage with other global winners. This prestigious visit not only offers a chance to enhance their international profiles and advance their careers, but also fosters meaningful connections within the academic community.
National awards
In addition to the global awards, a small number of countries will host national ceremonies. This year, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been selected, with finalists in both countries announced between December 2025 and February 2026. The Saudi ceremony will be hosted in Riyadh by His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, while the UAE ceremony will be hosted by His Majesty’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates. Both events will welcome VIP guests and are expected to generate significant press and PR coverage, celebrating the achievements of the finalists.
What our award winners say
“I am deeply honoured to receive this prestigious UK Alumni Award and to be inspired by such winners and finalists. My heartfelt gratitude goes to the University of Manchester for equipping me with the knowledge that has shaped my journey.”
Dr Raed Abu Daweood
National winner of the Business and Innovation Award in 2025, Saudi Arabia
University of Manchester
‘I see the impact of my education in real-time, and the effect will last a lifetime. My priority has always been to help people, particularly within the humanitarian field and my law degree equipped me with skills that help me to this day. I was taught by some of the world’s most renowned law lecturers, which is truly a privilege. My experience at City has provided me with a platform to contribute to wider society, and commit to positive social change and help improve the lives of others’.
Ms Maryam Farooqi
National winner of the Social Action Award in 2025, UAE
City, University of London alumna
For full details on the eligibility criteria and participating countries, please refer to
For more information please contact:
Study UK Alumni Awards team
...
Check out the details of previous Alumni Awards finalists and winners on our website.
Follow the Alumni Awards on Study UK’s social media channels: Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment