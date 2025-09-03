Zelensky Arrives In Denmark
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) "Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Denmark for a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and negotiations with the leaders of the NB8 format," Nykyforov told reporters. Read also: Zelensky to meet Macron ahead of Coalition of the Willing summit in Paris
Zelensky earlier announced a series of discussions with partners aimed at increasing pressure on Russia.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
