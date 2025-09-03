Zelensky Arrives In Denmark

MENAFN - UkrinForm) "Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Denmark for a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and negotiations with the leaders of the NB8 format," Nykyforov told reporters.

Zelensky to meet Macron ahead of Coalition of the Willing summit in Paris

Zelensky earlier announced a series of discussions with partners aimed at increasing pressure on Russia.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine