7Th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival To Kick Off

2025-09-03 07:05:42
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova

The 17th International Music Festival dedicated to the great composer and founder of Azerbaijani classical music, Uzeyir Hajibayli, will kick off in Azerbaijan on September 18, Azernews reports.

The festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry with the support of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) will run until September 28.

The events will take place in Baku, Sumgayit, Shusha, Ganja, Agjabadi, Nakhchivan, and Gazakh, featuring magnificent concerts, performances, exhibitions, scientific symposia, and master classes.

The festival will see renowned performers and musicologists from Turkey, the USA, Germany, France, Switzerland, the Republic of Korea, and other countries, alongside Azerbaijani musicians.

