Driving The Digital Revolution: Iqstel Inc. On The Path To A Billion-Dollar Valuation
iQSTEL has solidified its market position by leveraging its robust global telecom platform, which has already achieved a $400 million annual revenue run rate. As Iglesias leads the company toward its $15 million EBITDA target for next year, iQSTEL is well-positioned to capitalize on the massive opportunities in the AI, Fintech, and Cybersecurity sectors through its proprietary technology and key partnerships.
About IQSTEL Inc.
IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) is a U.S.-based, publicly traded company specializing in high-growth technology areas, including telecommunications, fintech, AI, and cybersecurity. With a presence in over 21 countries and commercial relationships with more than 600 telecom operators, IQSTEL is on a mission to reach $1 billion in annual revenue by 2027 through strategic acquisitions, organic growth, and high-margin tech solutions.
