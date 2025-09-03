Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Driving The Digital Revolution: Iqstel Inc. On The Path To A Billion-Dollar Valuation


2025-09-03 07:04:55
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - iQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) is transforming the global tech landscape with its innovative solutions and strategic growth roadmap. In a recent exclusive deep dive into the company's vision with SmallCaps Daily, CEO Leandro Iglesias outlined the strategic plan for becoming a billion-dollar company by 2027, driven by a new focus on profitability, strategic acquisitions, and the vertical integration of high-margin services.

iQSTEL has solidified its market position by leveraging its robust global telecom platform, which has already achieved a $400 million annual revenue run rate. As Iglesias leads the company toward its $15 million EBITDA target for next year, iQSTEL is well-positioned to capitalize on the massive opportunities in the AI, Fintech, and Cybersecurity sectors through its proprietary technology and key partnerships.

To read the full article, visit:

About IQSTEL Inc.

IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) is a U.S.-based, publicly traded company specializing in high-growth technology areas, including telecommunications, fintech, AI, and cybersecurity. With a presence in over 21 countries and commercial relationships with more than 600 telecom operators, IQSTEL is on a mission to reach $1 billion in annual revenue by 2027 through strategic acquisitions, organic growth, and high-margin tech solutions.

More info:

Contact Information:

SmallCaps Daily
...



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: SCD Media, LLC

MENAFN03092025004218003983ID1110011299

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search